 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nokia’s newest Android phone has an unbelievably cool feature

Andy Boxall
By
The Nokia G42 in purple.
HMD Global

HMD Global’s newest Nokia phone is one you can repair yourself if key parts of it get broken. The Nokia G42 is the second device from the company in its QuickFix lineup and the first with 5G connectivity, but the level of quick and easy repairability is the same as the 4G Nokia G22 announced earlier this year.

This means you can replace a cracked screen, a dead battery, a broken USB Type-C charging port, or a damaged rear cover yourself. There’s no need to throw the phone away, visit a repair center, or pay someone else to do the work. HMD Global has a partnership with iFixit, where you can order the replacement parts and follow the simple instructions to fit them at home. It’s something we rarely see in the smartphone world — even from the best smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Recommended Videos

It’s all straightforward too, and when the G22 launched, we watched a Nokia representative change the screen in about five minutes. Apparently, the 5G antennas make the job a tiny bit longer on the G42, but not by much. It’s all part of helping you maintain and keep your phone for longer, and iFixit will have parts for the G42 available for the next five years, while there’s also a three-year warranty on the phone in the U.K. from HMD Global.

Related

The Nokia G42 is made to last

The Nokia G42 in grey.
HMD Global

For the Nokia G42, a series of new durability and compression tests have been used to make sure it’s up to the job of surviving long-term, the battery is claimed to retain 80% of its capacity after 800 cycles — around four years of use — and the Android 13 software will receive two major operating system updates and three years of monthly security updates. There really is everything in place to make the G42 last for three years at a minimum.

But will you want the phone in the first place? HMD Global has made it in a bright purple color to entice fans of eye-catching phones, and a less vibrant grey too, plus it has made sure the specification is also suitably tempting. The 6.56-inch screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, plus a 5,000mAh battery, NFC, and even a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 50-megapixel camera from the Nokia X30 is on the back, joined by a 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera, plus there’s an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The phone is 8.55mm thick and weighs 193 grams, has an IP52 water resistance rating, and is a two-piece unibody design with a rear panel made of 85% recycled materials, with a fingerprint sensor on the side of the chassis.

The Nokia G42 is available from June 28 in the U.K. from Nokia’s own website for 199 British pounds (around $252) and on its Circular subscription option too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Why Nokia made an Android phone it wants you to tear apart
The Nokia G22 broken down into its component parts.

HMD Global is making it easier to repair your smartphone. It has announced the Nokia G22 as the first to qualify under its new “QuickFix” program, which is aimed at minimizing the effort, knowledge, and expense that’s usually involved in replacing a broken screen or a battery that’s past its prime.

The company also has a couple of other new Android phones aimed directly at budget-conscious buyers, and all of it is part of the company's big Mobile World Congress 2023 launch lineup. Here's a look at everything that's new.
Nokia G22

Read more
5 things the iPhone has to change in 2023 before I ditch Android
iPhone 14 Pro with a black always-on screen.

The iPhone’s operating system is many things, but perfect is not one of them. It’s been two years since I shifted to using an iPhone as my primary device, but I still use an Android as my secondary smartphone. And if I weren’t invested in the Apple ecosystem, I would have ditched my iPhone a long time ago.

I have been hoping desperately for iOS to get better at some things Android has been doing for years. For instance, I love scrolling through Twitter while watching a music video on YouTube. I can do this simultaneously on an Android thanks to multiwindow support, but iOS only offers picture-in-picture at best.

Read more
The 6 biggest warning signs when buying a cheap phone
Motorola Moto G Play 2023 in the hands of a user.

When it comes to the smartphone market, you’re going to find a huge mix of very budget-friendly options, mid-range options, and premium, top-of-the-line flagship devices. As great as flagships like the iPhone 14 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are, not everyone can afford a phone that starts at around $1,000 and goes up from there.

While there are some decent mid-tier smartphones, you’ll need to be careful when considering the truly budget-friendly “cheap” devices. Here are a few warning signs that you should consider before you’re tempted by that smartphone that seems too good to be true (because it probably is).
Look at the amount of internal storage

Read more