TCL just announced an insane number of Android phones at CES

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
TCL 50 smartphone series.
TCL

TCL has done the unthinkable at CES 2024. It has announced seven new smartphones to kick off the new year. The TCL 50 Series is the company’s fifth generation of smartphones and includes everything from cost-effective 5G devices to all-new TCL NxtPaper models. This isn’t the first time TCL has created a NxtPaper smartphone, but it is the first time we’re seeing them come to the U.S.

TCL says the TCL 50 Series represents its dedication to providing users with various options and a satisfying experience. The lineup features numerous advancements, including an e-reader mode for book lovers and speedy 5G connectivity for those often on the move. Every model in the series has been crafted to offer a smooth entertainment experience, effective productivity, and a comfortable user experience.

1 of 2
Someone holding the TCL 50 XL NxtPaper 5G smartphone at CES.
TCL 50 XL NxtPaper 5G Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends
Someone holding the TCL 50 XL NxtPaper 5G smartphone at CES.
TCL 50 XL NxtPaper 5G Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The TCL 50 XL NxtPaper 5G and TCL 50 XE NxtPaper 5G are the first smartphones with TCL NxtPaper display technology to be released for the U.S. market. This advanced display technology offers an e-paper-like display that functions like a traditional LCD screen, providing users with a unique visual experience.

Despite their paper-like appearance, TCL NxtPaper devices offer vibrant colors and high resolution. The TCL 50 XL NxtPaper 5G and TCL 50 XE NxtPaper 5G also have dual speakers to provide a natural and comfortable audio-visual experience.

1 of 2
Someone holding the TCL 50 XL 5G at CES 2024.
TCL 50 XL 5G Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends
Someone holding the TCL 50 XL 5G at CES 2024.
TCL 50 XL 5G Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The TCL 50 XL 5G boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, dual speakers with DTS sound, and 8GB RAM that can be expanded for an even smoother and more immersive experience. With NxTurbo technology, this phone is designed to run seamlessly.

It also sports a 5,010mAh battery, making it perfect for people with an active lifestyle who need a phone to keep up with their demands.

Someone holding the TCL 50 XE 5G at CES 2024.
TCL 50 XE 5G Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The TCL 50 XE 5G is an excellent smartphone option with a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display and dual speakers to provide an excellent viewing and listening experience. With its 50MP triple camera, you can snap clear and high-quality photos. It also has 8GB RAM, which should ensure smooth and efficient performance.

The TCL NxTurbo technology powers the device, while the 5,010mAh battery allows for extended use without compromising performance.

1 of 2
Someone holding the TCL 50 LE smartphone at CES 2024.
TCL 50 LE Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends
Someone holding the TCL 50 LE smartphone at CES 2024.
TCL 50 LE Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The TCL 50 LE offers a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display and dual speakers, providing users with a comfortable viewing experience. The device also features a 13MP hybrid camera and TCL NxTurbo technology.

With a 4,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, it looks like a solid option for those looking for a reliable smartphone without spending an arm and a leg.

All of the above five phones are confirmed for release in the U.S. Additionally, TCL is rounding out the 50 Series with the TCL 50 SE and TCL 50 5G for availability in other markets.

Prices and release dates for the seven new TCL phones have yet to be announced, though TCL should offer specifics in the coming weeks and months.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
