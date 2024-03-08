Motorola is said to be readying a new flagship in the Edge series, but it seems leaks will leave no surprises for the official reveal. In addition to a sneak peek at its design, leaked specifications suggest it could go tow-to-tow with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The folks over at Android Headlines have leaked what looks like marketing renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a device that will likely arrive as Motorola Edge Plus (2024) in the U.S. market.

Recommended Videos

If the rumored product renders are anything to go by, Motorola is not willing to let go of its signature design element. Like the past two generations of high-end phones in the Edge family, the yet-to-be-announced entrant will also embrace a sleek side profile with a dramatically curved display.

It looks like 2024 will be a year of more design experiments for Motorola. The purple shade appears to rock a faux leather surface finish, apparently inspired by the treatment Motorola has lately given to some of its foldable phones. Then we have the black variant, which seemingly borrows some inspiration from the sandstone finish of older OnePlus phones.

Finally, we have a white shade paired with a platinum-esque metallic side frame. We’re not sure if it’s a fabric-inspired finish or something inspired by mineral derivates, as was the case with the excellent OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition. I quite like the minimalist camera island at the back, which blends neatly with the rest of the rear panel. We’ve recently seen a similar look on the Oppo Find X5 in a stunning pearly white colorway.

The leak mentions a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, one of the highest you will find on any smartphone out there, gaming or otherwise. Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip runs the show inside, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, while a 50-megapixel primary sensor headlines the triple camera array at the back.

Another area where the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) shines is the charging technology. The 4,500mAh battery fitted inside that svelte chassis reportedly supports 125W wired fast charging, potentially making it the fastest-charging phone on U.S. soil. To put that into perspective, those figures are roughly three to four times higher than those of Samsung and Apple’s current-gen flagship phones.

Moreover, the upcoming phone is said to support 50W wireless charging, which is once again faster than what Apple and Samsung have managed to touch so far with wires. It seems Motorola wants to take the fast-charging crown from OnePlus, which currently allows 100W charging for the OnePlus 12.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2024) is reportedly launching on April 3 in China, but there is no official clarity on a stateside market release. The Lenovo-owned company has typically slapped a competitive price tag on its Edge series phones, and it would be interesting to see if the upcoming Motorola entrant carries over that legacy. Last year’s Motorola Edge Plus (2023) was a smashing success, so we’re eager to see how its successor turns out.

Editors' Recommendations