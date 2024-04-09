Motorola is going to make a big announcement next week

Motorola has announced an event on April 16, and from the looks of its teaser, it seems new Edge series smartphones are on the horizon. The company has already introduced the Edge 50 Pro in the Indian market, but it seems there are two more members of the series that are yet to be launched officially, even though leaks have already spoiled the surprise.

Recommended Videos

A few weeks ago, Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared alleged product renders of the flagship Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Carrying forward the legacy of the Edge series, the upcoming phone embraces a curved screen, metallic sides, and a leather finish on the rear shell. There are three cameras at the back, one of which relies on the folded lens zoom hardware.

According to Android Headlines, the Edge 50 Ultra is going to offer the following perks:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip

Triple 50-megapixel rear cameras

Peach Fuzz and Black (in leather finish) and “Sisal” Light Beige with a brushed metal appearance

Android 14

It’s a very solid list of specifications for an Android flagship in 2024. Combined with the unique stylings of the Edge 50 Ultra, there’s a lot to look forward to here.

Next in line, or to put it more accurately, the entry-point model, is the Edge 50 Fusion. This one has made an appearance in leaks, as well, revealing its design as well as key specifications. Following is the leaked marketing video courtesy of @evleaks:

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion pic.twitter.com/lIMs7IQzzb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 4, 2024

Android Headlines claims the Edge 50 Fusion will offer the following hardware combination:

6.7-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass 5

IP68-certified build

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB of RAM

256GB of onboard storage

50-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel ultrawide camera

32-megapixel front camera

5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging

Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal colors.

So far, we haven’t encountered any credible leaks regarding the pricing strategy, but it won’t be long before that information crawls its way to social media platforms. As for the third member of the series, Edge 50 Pro, it’s the middle child that offers a terrific balance of eye-catching design, capable hardware, and an exciting asking price.

Priced at approximately $385 in India, the Edge 50 Pro also marries curved screen aesthetics with a choice of bold colors. Motorola’s latest offering supports 125W fast charging and serves 50W wireless charging ability, as well. Armed with a 6.7-inch OLED display (2712 x 1220 pixels), which offers a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and 2,000 nits of peak brightness, this one already looks like the budget phone to beat in 2024.

The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh, while Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor runs the show inside. Beyond its sleek exterior, the internal components of this IP68-certified phone outshine its appearance. The primary camera features a 50-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro photography tool. Additionally, it integrates an optically-stabilized telephoto zoom camera capable of delivering 30x hybrid zoom functionality. Equally remarkable is the selfie camera setup, boasting an autofocus-enabled 50MP sensor.

Although we assume Motorola will introduce the entire Edge 50 family during its April 16 event, it’s unclear if the phones will receive U.S. availability details during it. Motorola has a tendency to launch Edge smartphones in other markets before bringing them to the U.S. a few months later, often with a different name. Regardless, next week should be when Motorola’s 2024 flagship plans are officially laid out — and those plans are already looking mighty exciting.

Editors' Recommendations