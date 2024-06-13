The Motorola Razr just got some tough competition

Honor has launched its very first foldable clamshell phone in China in the form of the Honor Magic V Flip. Though Honor has already been an established player in the foldable market with the Magic V series, this is the brand’s first flip phone, which joins the likes of Motorola Razr Plus, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N3, and more.

The Honor Magic V Flip is quite an impressive flip phone. It appears to be ahead of the competition with the large 4-inch cover display, which is the largest we’ve seen yet, and it provides a unique dual-screen experience.

The 4-inch cover display has 1092 by 1200 pixel resolution at 405 pixels per inch (ppi) density. It has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It has always-on display options and seamless switching between the cover and inner displays.

When you use the cover display, it can split apps to a 16:9 mode for better scaling, and you can also get a horizontal split when watching videos with playback controls in the bottom half. The area above the dual camera rings can also house your notifications and time, while the other side can show your apps.

The inner OLED display measures 6.8 inches with FHD+ resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It can also reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Honor uses its Luban Hinge for the Magic V Flip, which it claims is ultra-durable, sturdy, and reliable thanks to the lightweight steel foil components and aluminum frame. It also has five-star SGS certification. When it’s closed, it’s flat with no gaps, and it measures 14.89mm thick. Once opened, it is 7.5mm thick.

Inside, you’ll have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage options. The entry-level model starts with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also a 0.25mm liquid-cooled VC plate that covers a 2,300mm heat dissipation area. The Magic V Flip runs MagicOS 8.0, which is based on Android 14, so it should provide a good amount of power and performance.

On the camera front, we have a dual-camera setup for the rear that features a 50MP Sony IMX906 lens with optical image stabilization and a 12MP ultrawide lens. For the selfie camera, it’s a mighty impressive 50MP lens with IMX816 sensor. Some of the camera features include natural background bokeh, hover selfie, dual-screen preview, autofocus, and more. Most flip phones don’t have the best cameras compared to foldables, but this one looks promising.

Similarly, the battery life also looks ahead of the curve. It has a 4,800mAh battery inside, and supports up to 66W fast charging. For comparison sake, the Motorola Razr Plus only has a 3,800mAh battery and up to 30W fast charging.

To top it all off, Honor offers the Magic V Flip in three beautiful colors: Iris Black, Camellia White, and Champagne Pink. There’s even a limited edition Jimmy Choo variant that features a gorgeous green glitter, which is inspired by high-end shoes and crystal ornaments.

The Honor Magic V Flip has launched only in China right now, with no word yet on availability outside of China. The base model starts at CNY 4,999, which is approximately $640, while the higher-end version is CNY 5,999, or about $827.

