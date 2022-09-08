How to pre-order every new Apple iPhone 14

Looking to buy a new iPhone? This is exactly the time to keep your powder dry, as Apple has just announced four new iPhones at the September 7 Far Out event. While this event saw the launch of a new iPad and new Apple Watches, it’s always the iPhones that steal the show — and the iPhone 14 range is a worthy belle of the ball. Sporting an all-new Plus model, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the new iPhones to buy.

You won’t be able to get your eager paws on one of them just yet, though, as all four models are only available for pre-order from September 9. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will be released on September 16, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the iPhone 14 Plus, as it’ll be arriving on October 7. Either way, the best way to make sure you get one on release day is to pre-order your model of choice. But where do you pre-order from? While pre-orders aren’t quite ready yet, some deals are already live. Here are the best iPhone 14 pre-order deals around so you know which retailer deserves your money.

How to pre-order from Apple

As usual, we’re starting with Apple. Apple is one of the best places to snag your pre-order, and prices start from $799. Don’t expect to have to pay that, though, since Apple is offering some solid trade-in deals, as usual. Trading in will save you up to $720 on your purchase if you buy unlocked from Apple or up to $1,000 if you finance with certain carrier deals through Apple’s website (up to $920 for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus).

Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Max deals

— $799, or $33.29/mo for 24 months.

— $899, or $37.45/mo for 24 months.

— $1,099, or $45.79/mo for 24 months.

— $899, or $37.45/mo for 24 months.

— $999, or $41.62/mo for 24 months.

— $1,199, or $49.95/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max deals

— $999, or $41.62/mo for 24 months.

— $1,099, or $45.79/mo for 24 months.

— $1,299, or $54.12/mo for 24 months.

— $1,499, or $62.45/mo for 24 months.

— $1,099, or $45.79/mo for 24 months.

— $1,199, or $49.95/mo for 24 months.

— $1,399, or $58.29/mo for 24 months.

— $1,599, or $66.62/mo for 24 months.

How to pre-order from AT&T

AT&T is also offering some strong deals on the new iPhone 14 range, and you can get a whopping $1,000 off your new phone with eligible phone trade-ins. That means you can get a lot of the new iPhones for free or for very little money.

Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Max deals

— $800, or $22.23/mo for 36 months.

— $900, or $25/mo for 36 months.

— $1,100, or $30.56/mo for 36 months.

— $900, or $25/mo for 36 months.

— $1,000, or $27.78/mo for 36 months.

— $1,200, or $33.34/mo for 36 months.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max deals

— $1,000, or $27.78/mo for 36 months.

— $1,100, or $30.56/mo for 36 months.

— $1,300, or $36.12/mo for 36 months.

— $1,500, or $41.67/mo for 36 months.

— $1,100, or $30.56/mo for 36 months.

— $1,200, or $33.34/mo for 36 months.

— $1,400, or $38.89/mo for 36 months.

— $1,600, or $44.45/mo for 36 months.

Editors' Recommendations