There are loads of different subscription services available on Apple’s iOS devices, whether you’ve got an iPhone XS Max, an iPhone 8, or an iPad Mini 5. You may have signed up for Apple Music, gotten a subscription to Wired through Apple News, or opted to get HBO Now via the HBO app. A lot of these subscription services suck you in with a free trial offer, but if you forget to cancel before your trial period is up, they’ll happily start taking your money.

Luckily, Apple makes it easy to check up on your subscription status. We’re going to show you how to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone or an iPad right now.

How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone

It’s relatively simple to review your current subscriptions and change them or cancel them. Here’s how:

  1. Start by going to Settings > [your name] > iTunes & App Store.
  2. Tap on your Apple ID at the top of the screen.
  3. Tap View Apple ID and sign in if prompted.
  4. Scroll down and tap on Subscriptions.
  5. Find the subscription you want to cancel and tap on it.
  6. Tap Cancel Subscription at the bottom.
  7. You’ll get a pop-up telling you when the subscription will expire if you cancel and you can tap Confirm to complete the cancellation.

Remember that you can still use your subscription or free trial until the current subscription period ends.

How to cancel subscriptions on iTunes

If you prefer to review or cancel subscriptions on your PC or Mac, you can do it via iTunes. Here’s how:

  1. Open iTunes and click Account > View My Account.
  2. Sign in with your Apple ID and click View Account.
  3. Scroll to Settings and click Manage next to Subscriptions.
  4. Find the subscription in question and click where it says Edit next to it.
  5. Click on Cancel Subscription.
  6. You’ll see a pop-up highlighting the end of your current subscription period, and you can click Confirm to complete the cancellation.

Once again, you can still use your subscription or free trial until the current subscription period ends.

No cancel option or missing subscription?

If there’s a subscription in your subscriptions list and you tap on it only to find that there’s no Cancel Subscription option, then it may be because you’ve already canceled. If it says Expires [date] underneath, then you’ve already canceled it. When a subscription is still active, it will say Renews [date] underneath.

If you’re having trouble finding a subscription on your iPhone, and you’ve tried the iTunes method above as well, then you may need to dig into the relevant third-party app or check with the service provider directly. Depending on how you subscribed, some subscription cancellations may require you to jump through different hoops.

