How to get verified on Instagram Threads

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter late last year, there have been many different Twitter-esque social media apps popping up in every corner of the internet. While some of them have seemed like viable options for displaced social media users, none of them have made major waves that could potentially offset Twitter as the king of social media that it currently is. That is, until now, with Instagram Threads.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A smartphone with Instagram and Threads downloaded

  • An Instagram account

  • A Threads account

  • A valid credit or debit card

Instagram Threads is a new app made by Meta that acts as a Twitter companion to Instagram. While Facebook used to be Instagram's text-based counterpart, Threads is much more comparable to Twitter thanks to its similar design layout, plus its emphasis on shorter-form content. It's also a platform where you can get verified — but how do you get verified on Instagram Threads?

A verified account on Instagram Threads.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

How to get verified on Instagram Threads

Like Twitter and Instagram, Threads allows users to become verified to confirm their identities and access some exclusive features. Similar to Twitter's verification process, you'll need to pay a monthly fee to be verified on Threads, so keep that price in mind as you get your verified Threads account set up.

Step 1: In order to be verified on Threads, you'll need to first make sure you have an account. With your account made, you won't actually be able to get verified via the Threads app. Instead, you'll need to open the Instagram app and navigate to your profile.

Step 2: Once you've made it to your profile, select the icon in the top right corner (the three horizontal lines) to pull up a menu.

Step 3: In the menu, select Meta Verified.

Step 4: Once you've selected it, you should be taken to the Meta Verified menu in the Meta Accounts Center, but if you aren't automatically taken there, select Meta Verified once more at the bottom of the screen. On the Meta Verified menu, you'll be able to see all of the features that come with being verified. Select Subscribe.

Step 5: On the next page, confirm that the profile listed is the profile you want to sign up for the Meta verification process. Once you have, select Sign up.

Step 6: Review the payment information on the new page. To subscribe to Meta Verified, you'll pay $15 per month, which will be billed to the card on file. If you're okay with paying that, select Pay now and then select the card you want to pay with that's associated with your app store of choice. If you don't have a card on file, you'll be prompted to enter one. Once you've found your card, select Subscribe.

Step 7: Once you've subscribed, it will take Meta up to 48 hours to review your profile to make sure that you qualify for its verification process. Take note that in order for Meta to verify you, you need to have your full name on your profile, have a profile picture that clearly shows your face, and have 2FA enabled. If, for some reason, Meta does not accept your verification request, you will be refunded.

As soon as your verification application is accepted, you'll be verified on all of your Meta accounts, meaning you'll get the blue checkmark on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Topics
