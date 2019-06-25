Digital Trends
Mobile

How to download iPadOS on an Apple tablet

Here's how to download iPadOS on your favorite Apple tablet

Christian de Looper
By
apple ipad mini 2019 review 15b

iPadOS represents a bit of a shift for Apple, as it continues to differentiate how the operating system on the iPad works, feels, and functions. Now, the public beta of iPadOS is available, bringing with it a number of great features, including mouse support, a revamped home screen, and more.

There are plenty of features to check out, but to see them for yourself you’ll need to update your iPad. Here’s how to download iPadOS.

Have an iPhone and want to install iOS 13? Check out our guide on how to download and install iOS 13.

Compatible devices

best ipad deals of

Before installing iPadOS, you’ll need to make sure your iPad is compatible with the new operating system. Apple is known for supporting devices for a long time, but some older models won’t get the update, so it’s worth checking the list below to see if your iPad will get support.

  • iPad Air 2 and 3
  • iPad Mini 4 and 5
  • iPad (6th and 7th generations)
  • 9.7-inch iPad Pro
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 11-inch iPad Pro
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Registering for the iPadOS public beta

While a full consumer version of iPadOS will roll out to iPad owners in the fall, only the public beta is available now. That means there are bugs and glitches: You shouldn’t install the iPadOS on a primary device you will rely on every day. You should also always back up your data before installing new software.

You can register for iPadOS at the Apple Beta Software Program website by hitting the Sign Up button. There’s other information you might find helpful at the Beta Software Program website too — you’ll get information on what using beta software means and some of the features on offer in iPadOS.

Back up your iPad

Backup iPhone

Before downloading and installing the iPadOS beta, you’ll want to back up your data. This is always important, but it’s extra crucial when installing beta software. If you have a backup, it’ll make your life easier when trying to roll back to a previous version.

There are two ways to back up your iPad — using iCloud, or through iTunes.

Backing up using iCloud

Backing up your iPad using iCloud is the easiest method. Here’s how to do it for yourself.

  • Make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.
  • Open the Settings app, press your name, then tap iCloud.
  • Scroll down to iCloud Backup, then tap Back Up Now.

If you’re unsure as to whether the backup is complete, you can head to Settings, then tap iCloud > iCloud Storage > Manage Storage, then tap on the device on the list.

Backing up on a Mac running MacOS Catalina

MacOS Catalina no longer has iTunes, so backing up your device on a Mac is a little different than it used to be. If you’re running MacOS Catalina, you’ll instead use the Finder app. Here’s how it’s done.

  • Connect your iPad to your Mac.
  • Follow the onscreen instructions — you may need to enter a PIN code or tap Trust This Computer.
  • Open the Finder app and select your iPad in the sidebar.
  • Press the General tab, then tap Back Up Now to manually back up your iPad.

Backing up on a Mac or PC with iTunes

If you have a Mac with Mojave or older, or a PC with iTunes, then you’ll use iTunes to back up your iPad. Here’s how to do it.

  • Make sure you have the latest version of iTunes, then connect your iPad.
  • Follow the onscreen instructions — you may need to enter a PIN code or tap Trust This Computer.
  • Open iTunes and select your iPad.
  • Press the Back Up Now button to save your data.

Downloading and installing iPadOS

everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ipados
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you signed up for the beta at the beginning of this process, the easiest way to download the update is over the air. Here’s how to do so.

  • On your iPad, navigate to the Apple Beta Software Program website using the Safari web browser, and tap “Sign In.” Use your Apple ID to sign in, and agree to the terms and conditions.
  • Tap the “Enroll Your Devices” link and head to the iPadOS tab.
  • Scroll down to the Install Profile section and press the “Download Profile” link.
  • Once the download has completed, head to Settings, after which you should see a message saying the profile can be installed. Tap it and install the profile. Your iPad will restart.
  • Once the device has restarted, head to Settings > General > Software Update.
  • Your iPad will check for updates and you should get a notification telling you that iPadOS is ready to install. Tap Download and Install.
  • It may take a few minutes to download and install the update, and you won’t be able to use your iPad during the update process.

Rolling back from iPadOS to iOS 12

Did you download and install iPadOS but are not happy with the pre-release bugs and issues? Thankfully, you can go back to iOS 12. Remember those backups we created before we started? Those will come in handy here. Here’s how to roll back from iPadOS to iOS 12.

  • To downgrade to iOS 12, you’ll need to put your iPad into recovery mode.
  • On an iPad with Face ID, hold the top button and either volume button until you see the Recovery Mode icon. On an iPad with a Home button, hold the side or top button until you see it.
  • Plug your iPad into your computer using the cable that came with it.
  • On the iTunes popup, click the Restore button.
  • Click Restore and Update to confirm.
  • An iOS 12 updater should appear. Press Next.
  • Click Agree to accept the Terms and Conditions.
  • Once the updater is finished, you’ll have a clean install of iOS 12 on your device. You’ll need to restore from your iCloud or iTunes backups to get your data back.
  • Follow the instructions below depending on the type of backup you made.

Restore from an iCloud backup

Here’s how to restore your device from an iCloud backup from before you updated to iOS 12.

  • On the Apps & Data screen, tap Restore from iCloud Backup and sign into iCloud.
  • Tap Choose Backup and choose the backup you made before installing iPadOS.
  • Make sure you select the right backup — if you’ve had your device for more than a day, you may have another backup from when you were already on iPadOS.

Restore from an iTunes backup

Did you made an iTunes backup instead? Here’s how to restore from an iTunes backup.

  • Tap Restore from iTunes Backup on the Apps & Data screen.
  • Open iTunes on your computer, make sure your device is connected through a cable, then tap Trust This Computer.
  • Select your device in iTunes, then press Summary and hit the Restore Backup button.
  • Pick the backup from when your device was still running iOS 12.
  • Keep your iPad connected to your computer until after it finishes syncing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gardening apps help you watch your garden grow
Up Next

Surface Book 3: Everything we know about Microsoft's next powerful 2-in-1
adonit pro 4 impressions feature image
Mobile

Looking for a stylus for cheap? The Adonit Pro 4 is a great starting point

For casual note takers and sketch artists, the Adonit Pro 4 stylus is a low-maintenance, low-cost device for people just getting started with using a conductive pen on their smartphone or tablet.
Posted By Jackie Dove
iOS 13 Hands-on
Mobile

iOS 13 is the feature-filled update Apple’s iPhone needed

iOS 13 is here -- at least, the public beta has landed. You can install it now on supported iPhones. Check out our iOS 13 hands-on as we dive into some of the biggest new features, from Dark mode to the new Photos app.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones get price cuts ahead of Amazon Prime Day

American software titan Google has entered the mobile game in a big way with its excellent Pixel devices, and the third-gen Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can both be had at nice discounts right now from Amazon.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date and the best deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
what is ufs 3 0 storage chip
Mobile

What is UFS 3.0 storage? We asked an expert about the SSD for phones

We take a dive into UFS, or Universal Flash Storage, to find out what the latest UFS 3.0 standard is capable of and why you might want it in your next smartphone. An expert from the standards body, JEDEC, explains all.
Posted By Simon Hill
Hacker with Computer
Mobile

Hackers conduct prolonged cyberattack against phone network, says security firm

A security company says a prolonged cyberattack against global phone networks, where hackers have apparently collected data related to phone conversations and even the physical location of the device, has taken place.
Posted By Andy Boxall
bye camera removes people ai byebyecamera
Photography

Create apocalyptic A.I. world with this camera app that removes people from pics

What would the shots in your camera roll look like without any people? Bye Bye Camera is a new iOS app that uses artificial intelligence to remove all people from the photo., but it's not designed for practical applications.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

Having problems with your OnePlus 7 Pro? Check out these workarounds and fixes

Every phone has issues that require some tweaking to sort out. Here are the most common OnePlus 7 Pro problems that people are talking about with advice on how you can work around them or fix them and get on with your day.
Posted By Simon Hill
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
how to replace a lost or broken airpod charging case apple airpods 0001 review
How-To

Optimize your new Apple AirPods with these tips and tricks

Here are some tips, tricks, and lesser-known features from Apple's first pair of fully wireless earbuds, allowing you to get the most out of the company's world of cordless sound.
Posted By Parker Hall
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is coming to T-Mobile on June 28

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is the flagship of the S10 line, and it's expensive at $1,300. But, it's the only one of Samsung's latest phones that can connect to a 5G network. It's available from Sprint and Verizon, and now T-Mobile.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Garden-apps-feature-image11
Mobile

The best gardening apps help you watch your garden grow

It takes work, commitment, and smarts to cultivate a beautiful garden or grow your own food, so you need all the help you can get. The best gardening apps can identify plants and pests and assist with garden care and planting schedules.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Galaxy Note 9 pink and black
Mobile

Here are 5 things I’d like to see in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

It's important that smartphones continue to improve and evolve or they risk stagnation and may alienate potential buyers. Here are five changes and new features I'd like to see in Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls header
News

FTC and authorities crack down on companies responsible for 1 billion robocalls

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and law enforcement officials announced a new crackdown against illegal robocalls on Tuesday, targeting companies responsible for over a billion of the annoying calls. 
Posted By Allison Matyus