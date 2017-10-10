A simple guide on how to pair an Apple Watch with your iPhone

Now that you have your shiny new Apple Watch you’re probably puzzled by how to set it up. Apple has made this process pretty simple. Although this isn’t a guide on how to use it, we will walk you through the initial steps of setting up your new Apple Watch. You may also be wondering what to do if you already have an Apple Watch, but you need to set it up with a new iPhone. Don’t worry — we have you covered. Let’s take a look at how to pair an Apple Watch.

How to pair an Apple Watch

Step 1: Press and hold the large side button under the crown until you see the Apple Logo. Wait a few minutes.

Step 2: Your Apple Watch will ask you to choose a language.

Step 3: You will see a screen on your Apple Watch that tells you to open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone to start pairing.

Step 4: Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and choose Start Pairing.

Step 5: You will see a screen on your iPhone that tells you to hold the Apple Watch up to the camera and align it with the viewfinder. Scan the spinning graphic on your Apple Watch with the iPhone.

Step 6: When the pairing process finishes tap Set Up Apple Watch.

*Note: If you are pairing your current Apple Watch to a new iPhone, and when you set up the new iPhone you chose to restore from a backup, then your new iPhone has a backup of your Apple Watch. You’ll see a screen here that says Setup as New Apple Watch or Restore from Backup. Choose Restore from Backup and skip to step 8.

Step 7: Select which wrist you are going to use to wear your watch.

Step 8: Agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 9: Login with your Apple ID.

Step 10: Follow the screens to enable location services, Siri, and whether you want to share diagnostic information with Apple.

Step 11: It will ask you to create a passcode. You can skip this step, but if you use Apple Pay, you will need to create one.

Step 12: Choose if you want to install all apps or choose which ones later. If you have a lot of compatible Apple Watch apps installed on your iPhone, this step may make the syncing process longer, so it is up to you if you want to install them all or choose which ones you want at a later time.

*Note: If you are restoring the Apple Watch from a backup, then you will not see the Install Available Apps screen.

Step 13: Your Apple Watch will start to sync at this point. Depending on how much data you have this process may take a while, so sit back and relax. Keep your Apple Watch and iPhone close together during syncing.

The best way to manage your Apple Watch

You can press down on the different faces on the Apple Watch and tweak the settings, but the best way to start setting up all your faces, and the different options, is to use the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Everything you do here will automatically sync with your Watch in real time.

For example, if you want to start setting up your faces, you can go to Face Gallery. You can then start to edit and add as many faces as you want. All other settings you will find under My Watch.

Now that you know how to pair and set up your Apple Watch, you can read through our guide on how to back up your Apple Watch to make sure you don’t have to set it up from scratch in the future.