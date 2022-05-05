 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google I/O 2022: Latest news, dates, and registration

Michael Allison
By

Google’s I/O is one of the search giant’s marquee developer events of the year. It’s where the company has shown off its latest Android updates and some of its hardware in recent years. The last two Google I/O conferences were held under the COVID cloud, but this I/O event will be held in person — somewhat. A limited number of Google employees will be present, while everyone else would have to view it online.

The event starts on May 11, 2022 and runs through Thursday, May 12. There are a number of sessions, but the main event is indeed the Google keynote on opening day. There, Google will announce updates to its main products and set the tone for the rest of the conference.

How to watch Google I/O 2022

Google I/O
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

While Google’s I/O is partially in-person, there’s also a livestream going on for the main event. The I/O keynote starts on May 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Google has yet to share a YouTube link, but you’ll be able to catch it here when it goes live. If you’re interested in more than the main I/O stream, we’ve done a round-up of streams that would be interesting to check out, so be sure to bookmark accordingly!

What to expect from Google I/O 2022?

Close up of Google Pixel Watch renders on a black background.
John Prosser

As for what to expect, it has pretty much been confirmed that we’ll be getting updates on all of Google’s operating systems at I/O, which means Android, Wear OS, and ChromeOS news. Naturally, Google is expected to share the key features of the currently under-beta Android 13 during its keynote as it did with Android 12 last year, and 11 before that. Wear OS is also something that’s expected to receive an update this year. The company announced Wear OS 3 last year, but has yet to roll it out to any Wear OS watch other than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Speaking of Wear OS, a Pixel Watch is expected to finally break cover this year. Google rarely debuts hardware at I/O, but the company has given hints that this year’s event would feature some. “Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio. And it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest-selling Pixel ever. And we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress. I’m excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in April. Other than the Pixel Watch, we also expect the Pixel 6a to break cover as a cheaper but still capable Pixel 6 variant.

Finally, the company is also expected to make announcements for its ChromeOS and Nest Hub platforms. Google is focusing on larger screens for Android 13, and the Chrome OS platform is its current, most developed large-screen platform. Meanwhile, whispers of a Nest Hub launch for 2022 are still swirling, so that’s something to look forward to as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

How mobile users in authoritarian countries evade government controls

North Korean student holds a mobile phone.

Google Pixel Notepad: Everything we know about the foldable

Google Pixel Fold concept image.

How to unlock The Title SMG in Destiny 2

The SMG called The Title is shown in closeup in Destiny 2.

Halo Infinite: Last Spartan Standing tips and tricks

Halo Infinite Last Man Standing promo.

AMD Ryzen 7000 may offer next-level DDR5 support

AMD Ryzen 7000 chip.

History remembers names in new House of the Dragon trailer

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds review: Old school is new again

Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck walk in the hallway of the USS Enterprise in a scene from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The best fantasy movies on Amazon Prime Video (May 2022)

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure.

The best romance TV shows on Netflix (May 2022)

Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs in Love.

The best feel-good movies on Netflix (May 2022)

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

Summer Game Fest set for June, and you can watch it in IMAX

A promo image for Summer Game Fest 2022.

What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (May 2022)

The Peanuts gang in "To Mom (and Dad) With Love."