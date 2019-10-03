How to watch the Made by Google Pixel 4 event on October 15

The Google Pixel 4 is on the way and it’s expected to land on October 15 at a Google event beamed live from New York City. We’ve covered what we’re expecting to see at Made by Google 2019, and it’s unlikely the Pixel 4 will be alone. We could see a new Pixelbook, the long-awaited Google Assistant 2.0, and even some new Nest-branded smart devices for your home.

It’s an exciting list, and if you’re not able to watch the reveals live, you can be sure we’ll have all the revelations for your perusal, at your leisure. If you do have time to watch it live, here’s how.

When is it?

The Made by Google event is due to start on October 15 at 7 a.m. PT or 10 a.m. ET. It’ll be streamed live from New York City, and expect it to run for at least an hour or two.

You’ll be able to watch it live through the internet, but we will have people on the ground keeping an eye on the proceedings and tweeting out the latest developments. Follow Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu on Twitter to get his latest thoughts and hands-on experiences. We’ll also be sending out the latest stories and hands-on reviews through the Digital Trends and DT Mobile Twitter accounts, so make sure to follow both of those for up-to-date information.

Watching on YouTube

To watch the event, all you need to do is tune into the Made by Google 2019 livestream on the official Made by Google YouTube channel. The livestream is already up and waiting, so all you need to do is access that link on October 15 and you’re good to go.

If you’ve got a Chromecast plugged into a TV, then you can cast the livestream to your device — for that relaxed, laid back approach to major hardware launches. To do so, wait until the livestream is up and running properly on October 15, and tap the “Cast” icon in the YouTube app on your phone to get started.

If you’d like a reminder before the event starts, just hit the “Get Notification” button on the video page. That’ll allow Google to send you a notification before the event to make sure you don’t miss anything.

