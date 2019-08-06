Share

Huawei will introduce a new version of its EMUI user interface in the very near future. EMUI 10 will be shown during the company’s developer conference on August 9, and contain a variety of new features. However, while EMUI 10 is going to be shown off by Huawei, the details and its eventual release are a mystery.

Major EMUI updates often arrive with new versions of Google’s Android operating system, making it likely that EMUI 10 will be built around Android Q. While Android Q is available as a beta, we do not know the release date for the full public version, which makes it difficult to speculate exactly when EMUI 10 will be available.

The most likely scenario is for EMUI 10 to arrive on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones, which are rumored at the moment, and we expect the announcement to come sometime after September. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro launched in October 2018, and on it came EMUI 9 over the top of Android 9 Pie, which had been finalized in August.

How about the features? Huawei hasn’t said anything much about it yet, but an examination of promotional material used for EMUI 10 suggests there will be user interface (UI) alterations, a new gallery feature, new themes and wallpapers, new fonts, and changes to video, game, and system animation. However, further details are unknown. EMUI 9 contained a substantial array of new features, from the Digital Wellbeing app to gesture controls, and we expect EMUI 10 to refine these further as well as introduce new aspects too.

Although Huawei is still in the midst of a battle with the U.S. government and its presence on the Entity List, which prevents U.S. companies from doing business with the Chinese company; Huawei has promised Android Q — and therefore, most likely, EMUI 10 — will come to a long list of its phones. This includes the P30 Pro, the Mate 20 X 5G, and others.

Huawei’s developer conference takes place in China from August 9, where it’s also expected the company will show its own Hongmeng OS software too. Huawei may reveal further details about EMUI 10’s international launch and features during the IFA 2019 show in Berlin at the beginning of September.