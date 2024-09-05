Huawei’s folding phone leaked again, and it still looks amazing

In a few days, Huawei is set to unveil its first trifold foldable phone, the Mate XT. Several leaks about this phone have surfaced in recent months, and now we have yet another. This latest one includes an introductory video about the handset that offers a closer look at the device.

In the video, which features actor, singer-songwriter, and film producer Andy Lau, you can see the impressive vegan leather back of the phone, which includes an octagon-shaped camera island reminiscent of the one on the previously released Mate 60 RS Ultimate. Lau is a brand ambassador for Huawei’s Ultra Design brand. The video’s close-up reveals the Mate XT’s four cameras, including a periscope module, and its slim profile.

As mentioned in previous rumors, the Mate XT is expected to have a 10-inch folding screen, a 5G-capable Kirin chipset, and up to 512GB of storage with 16GB of RAM. The phone’s camera specifications and exact price tag are currently unknown, but it’s expected to cost as much as $2,780, depending on exchange rates. So yes, this is an expensive phone.

An earlier leak showed three distinct sections of the Mate XT that we considered “unconventional.” Though it looks about the same size as a standard iPhone when folded, its camera housing is considerably larger.

We’ve reviewed several Huawei phones over the years, including the Pura 70 Ultra and Mate 30 Pro. We can’t wait to get a Mate XT and see whether it will make our lists of the year’s best smartphones and best folding phones.

Huawei will reveal the Mate XT on Tuesday, September 10.