 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A company you wouldn’t expect just beat Apple as the No. 1 smartwatch brand

By
A Huawei smartwatch on a person's wrist.
Huawei

Apple’s wearable devices, and specifically its smartwatches, are often deemed the default best. The ecosystem around the Apple Watch is often cited as the core convenience, but there’s no doubt that Apple deserves merit for health innovation and technical prowess, too.

It, therefore, comes as a surprise that a sanction-battered company with a far smaller presence in the West has managed to topple Apple and nab the crown of the world’s biggest wrist-worn device brand. The company in question is Huawei.

Recommended Videos

Actually, the Chinese electronics giant has managed to beat Apple for the second consecutive time this year, based on quarterly market data from IDC.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As per the research company’s latest Worldwide Wearables Quarterly Tracker report, between the first and third quarters of 2024, Huawei shipped more wearables than Apple, commanding a market share of 16.9% (23.6 million units shipped) compared to Apple’s 16.2% portion (22.5 million units shipped) on the global front.

Close-up view of a Huawei smartwatch.
Huawei

Interestingly, compared to last year, Huawei’s market position has strengthened by a massive 44.3%, while Apple’s has witnessed a decline of 12.8% in the global markets. Notably, even Samsung has recorded growth, and so have other major Chinese brands, such as Xiaomi.

Related

Huawei’s growth can also be attributed to the fact that China has emerged as the largest wearable market in the world, one where Huawei commands a strong presence. As per IDC’s tracker, Huawei was ahead of Apple in the second quarter as well, snagging one-fifth of the global market, compared to Apple’s 13.% share.

A dark horse of wearable innovation

Huawei Watch D2.
The Huawei Watch D2 can measure blood pressure levels using a stack integrated within the strap. Huawei

It is worth keeping in mind that Apple still leads the smartwatch segment, while IDC’s report tracks a combination of fitness bands and smartwatches. Interestingly, Huawei doesn’t lag behind Apple in the smartwatch innovation game, either. It actually leads the game at numerous parameters.

Take, for example, the Huawei Watch D2, which enables Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring. Instead of using a sensor stack that reads blood flow movement using light and requires calibration (hello, Samsung Galaxy Watch), Huawei’s TruSense system has fitted a high-precision pressure sensor, mini pump, and inflatable airbag in the strap.

The smartwatch can measure blood pressure levels at any time of the day and during activities like sleeping, walking, and more. Users can also customize it to take the readings at regular intervals, set up a 24-hour auto-monitoring plan, keep an eye on the average SBP and DBP (Systolic Blood Pressure and Diastolic Blood Pressure) numbers, combine them with heart rate insights, and more.

And here is the surprising part. Hauwei’s website clearly mentions that it can be “used as a reference in clinical practice.” In fact, the wearable portfolio is quite expansive, covering varied aesthetic styles and form factors across different price brackets and health stack levels. Or, as the saying goes, something for everyone.

Huawei’s health sensing and fitness tracking stack is also pretty impressive, and it also beats the likes of Samsung and Apple at offering fashionable smartwatches tailored to the female audience. However, the global market dynamics might change in Apple’s favor during the holiday season, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks for those figures to arrive.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Hey Samsung, the Apple Watch Ultra is how you make a real adventure smartwatch
Someone wearing the Apple Watch Ultra while climbing.

See the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung? That’s how you make an adventure smartwatch. Multiple specific features, a robust design, and Apple’s typically effective marketing mean the Watch Ultra will likely be outdoorsy people’s first stop — not the tepid Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a premium Galaxy Watch 5 masquerading as a rugged wearable for the explorer.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn't very pro
The way Samsung pitched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was baffling. Although the titanium case and sapphire crystal make it more durable than the standard Galaxy Watch 5, it doesn’t have the required feature set to be a true Garmin, Polar, Suunto, or Coros competitor. Anyone using a smartwatch in the wilderness, under the water, or up a mountain will have a checklist of crucial features that make it worth wearing.

Unfortunately, a slightly bigger battery, compatibility with GPX files, and a way to route back home aren’t going to be enough. Even so, that’s really all that separates the Pro from the normal Galaxy Watch 5.

Read more
Apple AR headset price just leaked, and it’s as expensive as you’d expect
Apple AR Headset Image

Apple’s AR/VR headset has been in the works for a very long time. While we are yet to see any official announcement, the leaks haven’t stopped popping up. Now, yet another leak, tells us how costly Apple’s AR/VR wearable could be. There’s no surprise here as it’s tipped to be highly expensive, like most Apple products.

The leak comes from highly trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in a research note stated that Apple’s AR/VR headset might cost a whopping $2,000. This aligns with what Mark Gurman said in his newsletter late last year, thus there could be something to this claim. Kuo added that Apple would restrict the number of units to less than 1.5 million for the first version. As such, it seems as if the company wants to asses its performance and demand before flooding the market with units.

Read more
The iPhone SE (2022) vs. Galaxy A53 camera test doesn’t go as you’d expect
The Galaxy A53 and iPhone SE 2022's camera lenses.

Samsung or Apple? It’s a common question among tech fans, and there’s never an easy answer. Here, we’ve got two of the brand’s most popular devices facing off against each other in a camera shootout, but instead of putting the most expensive models into battle, it’s a pair of far cheaper ones — the Apple iPhone SE (2022) and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Is it a fair fight? The Galaxy A53 comes with four cameras on the back, making it look far superior next to the iPhone SE (2022)'s lowly single camera. And even the selfie camera on Samsung's phone has more than four times the amount of megapixels! Surely, this is a battle that can only go one way? Well, not necessarily.
What are the differences?

Read more