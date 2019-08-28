A set of photos apparently showing the Huawei Mate 30 have been leaked, giving us a better look at the unusual camera array on the back of the phone. Published on Slashleaks, it’s referred to as the Mate 30 rather than the Mate 30 Pro; but it could be either. The design of the phone is similar to those leaked before. There are three photos, showing the next Huawei flagship phone from the side and the back. Sadly, there are no photos of the front.

Looking at the phone from the back, it’s clear to see how the Mate 30 evolves from the Mate 20 Pro, which had a square camera array containing three camera lenses. Here, on the leaked phone, there is an elongated version of this camera lens array, complete with rounded corners.

The photo is quite dark and it’s not easy to see how many lenses are on the phone. By brighting the image, it appears there are four lenses, a flash unit, and an unidentified sensor. The layout is different to some of the earlier images leaked of the phone. Trademarks filed by Huawei earlier this year suggest it may use the names Cine-Lens and Camera Matrix for the Mate 30 Pro’s camera lenses or features.

From the side, the Mate 30 looks slimmer than the Mate 20 Pro, but there is a thicker camera bump to house all those lenses. The power buttons a red color added, which was also used on the Mate 20 Pro. The green body color is also a throwback to the Mate 20 Pro, which came in “emerald green,” complete with a finish that felt like the surface of a vinyl record. In the photos seen here, it doesn’t look like the Mate 30 has the same effect.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are still unofficial and these photos may not be of the final device, so the design may change considerably on the final version. When will it arrive? No date has been announced by Huawei, but we’re expecting it to come during September or October. It will likely be powered by the next Kirin processor, the Kirin 990, which will be announced on September 6 during the IFA 2019 technology show.

