Huawei took great strides in the smartwatch market this year with the launch of the Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro, as well as the relatively recent Huawei GT 3. Now, as a part of the year-end holiday season, they will soon reveal their latest smartwatch. The Huawei Watch D launches on December 23.



As a part of their latest launch event, the company would unveil the Huawei P50 Pocket, which goes by the name of “Huawei Mate V” in China. The Chinese company will also share further details of the Matebook X Pro laptop. A new product, HarmonyOS powered smart glasses, could also be released at the event.



High-resolution renders of the official product have now been revealed. The watch has an all-black look with a smooth finish, along with a broad-rectangular watch face. It would also have dedicated buttons for health as well as home screen functions. Sources have suggested that the wearable would be equipped with a medical-grade ECG (Electrocardiogram), which detects a person’s heart rhythms for any irregularities.



What sets this product apart from regular smartwatches is that it is equipped with a blood pressure monitoring feature. GSM Arena has shared a leaked user guide, which explains how blood pressure can be checked using the device. According to the leaked video, a separate strap needs to be attached to the inside of the watch band to take a blood pressure measurement.



The Watch D would have 32MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It is expected to be priced at CNY 2,998 ($470), which is decent given some of its unique features. While the December launch would be limited to China, it could be presented to the rest of the world by the first quarter of 2022. The product could give stiff competition to the Samsung Watch 3, which also has blood-pressure measurement capability.

