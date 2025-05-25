I can’t choose between Google and Apple, and it just got much harder

As I watched the Google I/O 2025 keynote, there were several product demonstrations which really stood out to me, not just because they were technically impressive and exciting, but also because none were ones I could ever imagine Apple showing off during a public presentation in the same way.

It reignited an age-old battle within me. Which approach do I prefer? Google and its incredible “moonshots” which may or may not actually be useful, or even become products I can buy, or Apple and its carefully considered demos firmly rooted in the real-world, benefits and all?

Beam me up, Sundar

The demonstration which sparked my internal struggle most was Google Beam. In case you missed it, Beam is an “AI-first video communication platform,” which has evolved from Google’s Project Starline. At I/O, Google showed the hardware it has developed for Beam, which consists of cameras and sensors attached to a giant television, and together with cloud-based AI algorithms it creates a 3D version of the person on the other end of your call.

It’s made for businesses, and it’s likely quite hard to see the full 3D effect on video, but that didn’t matter. It’s so futuristic, slightly crazy, and absolutely compelling. It really made me want to try it out. Video calls have been a fixture for me for years, and while they’re perfectly fine as they are, they can’t replicate the feeling of being in the same room with the other person. Google Beam is a product from the future. It’s a step closer to Star Wars-like holograms and Star Trek-like Holo Decks, and it’s why I love the concept. Google proudly showed it off, but because I can’t buy it or even use it yet, it’s a “look what we can do” tech showcase and little more.

I can’t see Apple ever showing a product as visually jarring as Google Beam, with its thick bezels to hide cameras, sensor arrays, and massive room-dominating screen. Google has shown Beam off as Project Starline before, something Apple would never do with a new product. However, Apple’s Beam competitor (should such a thing ever exist) would almost certainly be for consumers, and when it showed if off, it would probably have a release date and a price attached. Assuming I don’t start working for one of the companies Google and Beam partner HP are working with, I may never even see it in real life. What’s more, knowing how Google can abandon projects, it wouldn’t surprise me if it never expanded beyond the initial few companies onboard, and certainly not to consumers. The thing is, I don’t care. I’m happy to know it exists at all.

Welcome to the future

The concept of Google Beam seems ripe for Apple to adapt using the iPhone’s cameras and LIDAR, Apple TV, and FaceTime though. Perhaps Apple is working on such a thing? I’ll never know for sure until the company decides to show it off, and if it is working on something similar which doesn’t make it past the prototype stage, I’ll almost certainly never know about it. Apple’s mystery is part of its appeal, but so is Google’s willingness to show us its ideas.

When Apple shows me a new product, I can be pretty certain that at some point in the not too distant future, I’ll be able to buy it. AirPower is always brought up as an example of Apple’s failure to deliver, but its the outlier. A better example of the way Apple handles its forward-thinking hardware is Apple Vision Pro, which was teased and subsequently released, and not once did I think it wouldn’t come out, only that I knew I wouldn’t be able to afford it when it did.

For Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote this year, it’s possible we’ll learn about Apple Vision Pro 2, and even if it is another teaser, there’s no question a full launch will happen later on. I can be fairly certain if it’s on stage at WWDC 2025, it’ll be a real product at the end of its development, and not a “moonshot.” After the chaos of I/O 2025 it’ll be refreshing, as while Google wrapped Android XR, its smart glasses, and Project Moohan headset into one, exciting segment at the end of its 2025 keynote presentation, it still felt distant and experimental.

The Android XR experiment

I don’t mean experimental in a bad way, but in a “we’re still working all this out, but look at what we’ve already done,” way. It smart glasses were prototypes, at least one of the live demos didn’t work as intended, and there’s no final release date for any of it at all. It doesn’t look like Google itself will release a pair of Pixel Glasses, leaving partners Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Kering Eyewear to work all that out.

Project Moohan, an Android XR headset made with Samsung, is still really only a rendered photo on a screen aside from a few limited demos. But Android XR was demonstrated in various different ways, given us an early look at what the team is working on behind the scenes. It felt experimental because I got the impression the demos shown are the exact ones engineers are playing with in the office. This isn’t a criticism, it’s what I want to see.

When, or if, Apple shows us a pair of smart glasses, it won’t be a “look at me” demo. It’ll be because they’re almost ready for sale. There are rumors about such a product, but that’s all. We absolutely know Google will be behind a new wave of smart glasses coming, well, some time in the future. We’ve known it for a while, because it takes such pleasure in showing us what the future holds. Apple will let us know when the future has arrived, and not a moment before.

Two different approaches

While I don’t think Apple cares about Google Beam-like devices at this stage, it really should be watching what Google is doing with Android XR, because I came away from the keynote wanting both a Project Moohan headset and a pair of Android XR smart glasses. I’ve never had the same feeling about the Apple Vision Pro, and it’s all down to Apple’s failure to build a compelling, accessible, and enticing XR platform and range of products like Google has teased.

This is where Google’s approach works better than Apple’s. I can see what Google has planned, and while I don’t really know if it will fully execute its plans (or even stick with it, long-term), I’m anticipating the future and excited to see how the early-stage products develop into devices I can buy. Google looks lithe and active, daring and ready to take risks, hang the consequences. I’m aware a chunk of what I see (and imagine) may not ever reach me, or that exciting projects may just fall away or be canceled. Project Jacquard comes to mind, as I never did get to try one of the Levi’s jackets before the project ended.

Less chaos, more predictable order

Does Google’s openness about its experiments sometimes lead to disappointment? Yes. Is that worse than being entirely unaware of what Apple’s working on for the future, outside of some rumors? Yes, and no. Apple’s product finality is preferable in many ways. I don’t enjoy being be teased with no pay-off. I want to see something new and cool, then provided the knowledge of when I can buy it and how much I’ll pay. But at the same time, I’d love to know what’s going on deep inside Apple’s headquarters, even if some of what I’m shown turns out to be a tech showcase and nothing more.

Google I/O 2025’s keynote was far more compelling than recent years, and it left me more conflicted than ever about whether I prefer its openness, with the caveat some of what I saw will never be seen again, or if Apple’s no-nonsense, carefully curated previews are preferable because my expectations don’t have to be kept in check. Less chaos, more predictable order. I simply can’t choose between them, and ultimately, I expect I quite like both.