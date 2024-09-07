I don’t know anything about the next Apple Watch, and I love it

Whatever Apple has planned for the next version of the Apple Watch, it has managed to keep it a secret.

Despite being just a few days from the event where we will almost certainly officially see the new smartwatch for the first time, we know almost nothing about its design and functionality. I couldn’t be happier about this situation.

Rumor recap

I could recap all the Apple Watch Series 10 leaks/reports here, but it wouldn’t take long and would be largely pointless as there are so few around. Most are very general, like a slimmer case and a larger screen, along with a new magnetic strap attachment system. Nothing is very specific, and there are also no informative leaked photos to back any of this vagueness up or to even help us visualize possible alterations.

We don’t even know if it’ll be referred to as the Apple Watch Series 10, as there’s a chance Apple may decide to celebrate the Apple Watch’s 10th anniversary this year (the anniversary could be this year or next, depending on which milestone Apple chooses to follow) with an Apple Watch X model. It did the same with the iPhone X in 2017, so there is precedent for Apple releasing commemorative mobile products this way.

Again, we don’t know if an Apple Watch X would be instead of or in addition to an Apple Watch Series 10. If it’s a different smartwatch, will it have the attributes rumored above and leave a Series 10 to closely follow the Apple Watch Series 9’s established format? Or perhaps an Apple Watch X will replace the Series 10 entirely, just as the iPhone X did with the iPhone 9 series. What about the Apple Watch Ultra? There may be a third generation this year, but maybe not. Either way, it’s as much a mystery as the Series 10 and Watch X.

Business as usual at Apple?

Apple isn’t an especially leaky ship, but leaks do occur, and in the past, we have had a fairly good idea of what the new iPhone and Watch models will look like ahead of the official event. The almost complete lack of anything concrete this year means the product could go either way. We may get more of the same with a Series 10, where the company continues to build on the superb Apple Watch Series 9 but doesn’t push any boundaries and doesn’t celebrate any anniversary either.

This would be considered business as usual, as the Apple Watch hasn’t dramatically changed over the past few years. This isn’t a criticism, and it remains the best smartwatch you can buy, with a design that’s as comfortable to wear as it is iconic. I won’t be sad if that’s the case, as the Apple Watch’s shape and size really only need refining to stay ahead of the competition, and the innovation needs to come from inside with new health and fitness features and other hardware improvements.

However, if Apple has made a concerted effort to ensure the new Apple Watch’s design and details didn’t leak out, this could have also been considered business as usual. There was a time when Apple leaks were highly unusual, and those that did appear very rarely had much substance, certainly compared to other manufacturers. The Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) may be such a radical departure from the last few years that Apple may have worked some of that old magic to keep it firmly under wraps.

Either way, I’m excited

I said I couldn’t be happier about being almost completely in the dark, so let me explain. If the Apple Watch Series 10 comes out and it’s a bit different from the Series 9, I’ll be very happy. The Apple Watch Series 9 is fantastic; I love wearing it, and that’s the same way I felt about the Series 8. I don’t think the design needs to change much, if at all. The screen is excellent, and the software is the best on any smartwatch. There are still improvements that could be made throughout, and Apple could easily sail through another year with an incremental update by making them, at least in my eyes.

Because I feel like this about the Apple Watch in general, the prospect of a massive design overhaul fills me with trepidation, but I trust the brand to do the right thing and not throw everything that makes the Apple Watch so good out the window. It didn’t do it with the Apple Watch Ultra, so I don’t expect it’ll feel the need to do it with an Apple Watch X. Making an anniversary model totally different from what came before also seems like an odd decision to make, so I’m not concerned about it suddenly having a round screen either.

I couldn’t be happier about being almost completely in the dark.

I’m happy to be surprised about what I’ll see on September 9 during Apple’s It’s Glowtime event, and it’s all because there are so few leaks ahead of it. I’ve never had the luxury of avoiding them when they happened in the past as they are part of my job, so this year’s lack of firm details is very welcome. I’m excited and ready for the new Apple Watch, whatever it turns out to be called, and almost whatever it looks like.