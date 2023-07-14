I’ll be furious if the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t get this one feature

It’s peak summer season, but that also means we’re getting closer to Apple’s fall event in September. This is typically when we expect the next generation of iPhones and Apple Watches.

This year, we’re expecting the iPhone 15 lineup, which should include the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. On top of that, it’s safe to say that we should also see the Apple Watch Series 9, but whether we’re getting a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is still up in the air. And new AirPods? Who knows! Regardless, it will be exciting and jam-packed with a ton of new products.

According to rumors, this could be the year that we finally see Apple adding a periscope lens to the iPhone, but with a big caveat: only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get it. And if that happens, I’ll be furious.

Don’t punish people for using a smaller phone

One of the reasons I upgrade my phone every year is because I rely on it as a camera, and I always want to get the best camera hardware that Apple adds to the iPhone.

However, I also have smaller hands, which makes giant phone slabs very uncomfortable to use. I know I’m not alone either — while the iPhone mini didn’t hit mainstream popularity, there was definitely a market for those who prefer the smaller form factor because it’s more comfortable to hold and easier to use one-handed.

I currently use an iPhone 14 Pro as my primary phone, and that’s because I want the triple-lens camera system, which isn’t on the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus. I don’t use the telephoto lens 24/7, but it’s certainly nice to have when I need to zoom in every now and then. And even though I would have preferred the iPhone mini size, the iPhone 14 Pro is the smaller of the Pro devices, though it’s still pretty uncomfortable for me to use one-handed without the help of a PopSocket.

Truly, I would have loved for Apple to make an iPhone Pro mini or something of the sort. Basically, give me the triple-lens camera hardware but in a smaller form factor. I never got the iPhone mini because it lacked the better cameras, but I loved how much more it could have been for me.

Similarly, Apple really should have never ditched the 5.8-inch size of the iPhone X and iPhone XS. It may not sound like a big difference from the 6.1-inch size now, but it was much easier to use with one hand at least.

The iPhone 15 Pro may be a step backward

For the past several iterations of iPhone Pros, Apple has, for the most part, kept the cameras the same. From the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max to the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max, the cameras have been the same between both versions.

The one exception was with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With this one, the Pro Max model had a slightly larger aperture for the telephoto lens, and it was able to go up to 2.5x optical zoom, whereas the regular iPhone 12 Pro could only go up to 2x optical zoom. Not that big of a difference, but still a difference nonetheless.

But for the most part, the cameras on the smaller and larger Pro models have been the same. As such, you would be basing your decision to go Pro Max on whether or not you just wanted a larger screen and more battery life. You weren’t getting a better camera on the Pro Max model, which is fair for everyone. After all, not everyone wants the biggest phone.

Personally, I like it when Apple makes the camera system on the regular Pro and Pro Max models the same. This way, someone isn’t “punished” by getting a lesser camera module if they don’t like or want to use a phone that is too big for them.

With all the rumors and speculation for the iPhone 15, though, it looks like Apple is once again going to be punishing those who choose the smaller iPhone 15 Pro over the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

That’s rather unfortunate because I know I’m not the only one out there who doesn’t buy the Pro Max because it’s simply too damn big. I get hand cramps right now with just an iPhone 14 Pro (after extended use) — I can’t imagine how much worse it would be if I was using the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

I really hope that Apple can figure out a way to include the periscope lens for the regular iPhone 15 Pro. Why should I be punished for not wanting to use an uncomfortably large phone? Regular iPhone Pro users shouldn’t be treated like second-class citizens just because of their phone size preferences.

September is just a few months away, so we don’t have too long to find out what Apple has in store for us. But as much as I’m hopeful, I won’t hold my breath.

