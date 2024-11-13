Now that the Oura Ring 4 is here, how does it stack up against the RingConn Gen 2? I’ve had both smart rings on for several weeks to help understand where each ring’s strengths lie and which is the best to buy.

It’s easy to think it all comes down to the price and whether you want to pay a subscription or not, but by wearing these smart rings, understanding the design differences, and testing out the very different apps each day, I can give you a much deeper insight into the best one to wear over the long term.

Is the Oura Ring 4 or the RingConn Gen 2 more comfortable?

Although both are smart rings, these two look quite different from each other, and also wear quite differently. The RingConn Gen 2 is noticeably less wide than the Oura Ring 4, and you can feel this alteration when you make a fist. The Oura Ring 4 has roughly the same dimensions as the third-generation Oura Ring, and while it’s not uncomfortable at all — far from it — the wider shape means it’s less subtle than the RingConn Gen 2 on your finger.

The edge around the RingConn Gen 2 is smoother than on the Oura Ring 4, which has a slightly more pronounced lip. I felt it when I first started wearing the Oura Ring 4, but have noticed it much less now that I’ve worn it for many weeks, and it’s something you’ll also be aware of if you’re coming from the previous-generation Oura Ring.

While the RingConn Gen 2 is smoother and less wide than the Oura Ring 4, it does have its own design idiosyncrasy: the squircle shape. Rather than being a circle like the Oura Ring 4, the RingConn Gen 2 has been flattened on four sides to give it a squarer shape. I still notice it between my fingers, especially when it twists around on your finger. Both smart rings are made of titanium and have 100 meters of water resistance, but the RingConn Gen 2 has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, too.

There is another difference on the undersides of the ring. The RingConn Gen 2 has two domes covering the sensors on its epoxy resin inner section, while the Oura Ring 4 has a flat titanium underside. Oura uses new sensors and algorithms that make the orientation of the ring on your finger less important, while also enabling it to collect even more accurate data. The Oura Ring 4’s flat, titanium design does make it a little more slippery on your finger than the RingConn Gen 2, which feels more secure.

RingConn offers less choice when it comes to colors and finishes, with just silver, black, or gold available, while the Oura Ring 4 has six finishes — silver, black, gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Rose Gold — plus it comes in a wider range of sizes too. The Oura Ring 4 comes in sizes four to 15, while the RingConn Gen 2 comes in sizes six to 14. You can order a sizing kit ahead of buying your ring, and I strongly recommend you do so.

After wearing both smart rings for several weeks, each is mostly unnoticeable on my finger, allowing for 24-hour wear without a problem. The wider choice of finishes and sizes makes the Oura Ring 4 more versatile, but it’s wider, thicker, and more visually obvious on your finger than the RingConn Gen 2. In all honesty, though, this does not translate into it being more noticeable or anything less than supremely comfortable. The all-titanium build gives it a higher-quality look and feel, but I really appreciate the RingConn Gen 2’s less wide shape, even if the squircle design is a bit odd.

Which do I think is the best in terms of design? There’s no question that both look excellent and feel great on your finger. The RingConn Gen 2 isn’t as luxurious as the Oura Ring 4, but it’s still made of titanium and the finish has proven just as durable during my time with it.

What I actually want is the Oura Ring 4 to share the same width as the RingConn Gen 2 — then it would be close to ideal. But it doesn’t, and it means if you aren’t bothered by additional finishes and a wider size range, the RingConn Gen 2 is still a very good choice.

Is the Oura Ring 4’s app better than the RingConn Gen 2’s?

Once the ring is on your finger, the app becomes incredibly important. Both apps are available for iOS and Android, but have very different approaches to design and functionality. The Oura app is superb. A recent redesign has made it faster and more logical to navigate, with a three-tab system providing access to all the data you need, and a series of “Circles” at the top of the screen showing your main daily scores. You just tap each one to learn more.

Dig deeper into the app and there’s more functionality — from breathing and relaxation guidance to a social feature that’s ideal for families or partners — and an array of third-party app integrations. More importantly, I haven’t had any issues with the Oura app collecting data from the Oura Ring 4; it syncs immediately and your data is viewable in moments. This reliability makes it very easy to live with, and because the connection between the smart ring and my phone has been rock-solid, the whole package is incredibly convenient.

The RingConn’s app isn’t as well designed or feature packed, but it’s far from being a disaster. The smart ring also connects quickly and syncs data without a fuss, but it’s not quite as fast as the Oura Ring’s app. The Today screen shows blocks with key data points on a single screen, and a tap reveals more information. It’s far more reliant on graphs, and it’s more data intensive than the Oura Ring, which caters more to the less techy wearer. This is also evident in the varied range of trend-based reports available in the app. Unfortunately, neither app provides any customization or personalization to alter its appearance or layout.

A smart ring needs to provide quick access to understandable data on a daily basis, preferably immediately after opening the app, to help you understand your current condition and provide a degree of advice on where improvements can be made or where changes have appeared. The Oura app uses a series of daily scores and is very good at communicating when things have changed, but its advice is relatively basic. It does have an AI chat adviser that can give some more personalized suggestions to meet your goals, though.

The RingConn’s app uses a Wellness Balance graph to show your current condition, and while it also uses scores, you’re guided toward using the graph to understand your stats. Tap the graph and there are some basic insights into how you’re stacking up to previous scores, along with a lot of more granular data. It mostly leaves interpretation down to you, and to get the most from the app and its data, you’ll have to do some studying. The Oura Ring 4’s app is friendlier and more approachable, it’s quicker to interpret your scores, and there’s a host of additional features included in the well-designed app. The RingConn’s app is more data-heavy and reliant on numbers.

Is the Oura Ring 4 or RingConn Gen 2 better for sleep tracking?

Smart rings are ideal to wear day and night, and tracking sleep with them informs the app about your overall health and condition. It’s the most important part of a smart ring when it comes to tracking, so how does each of these rings perform? Here’s a look at how the two tracked one night’s sleep for me.

Both smart rings recorded the same time I went to bed and got up in the morning and, in general, the sleep stages are similar too. The Oura Ring 4 recorded more awake time than the RingConn Gen 2, resulting in a shorter total time asleep. The Oura Ring 4 returned a slightly lower Sleep Score because of this, but not enough that it would make me approach my day differently. The RingConn Gen 2 usually records a slightly higher heart rate variability (HRV) figure than the Oura Ring, but both usually agree on my average heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels.

There is a key feature difference between the two. The RingConn Gen 2 has a sleep apnea detection feature, which can advise if it notices breathing disturbances overnight and requires a custom multi-night test. RingConn is in the process of gaining Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the feature. The Oura Ring 4 does not have a specific sleep apnea detection feature, but it does claim to detect breathing disturbances that may indicate the presence of sleep apnea. If you’re concerned about the condition, the RingConn Gen 2 may provide more peace of mind.

Sleep apnea aside, both smart rings usually agree on the quality of my sleep and the data collected by the sensors, and the differences rarely seem to affect my overall score. Both are excellent wearables for tracking sleep and provide similar information.

Is the Oura Ring 4 or RingConn Gen 2 better for activity tracking?

Neither smart ring is a replacements for a smartwatch, particularly if you’re into a certain sport or are training hard for an event. These are more lifestyle-orientated trackers, with an emphasis on sleep. They don’t ignore activity tracking, though, and you can actively track running, walking, and cycling — complete with heart rate measurement — on both, but the Oura Ring also includes an option for indoor cycling where the RingConn Gen 2 does not.

I tracked an outdoor walk wearing both smart rings. The pair agreed on the distance traveled and my average heart rate, but the Oura Ring plotted a different graph for my heart rate zones. The RingConn Gen 2 definitely thought I worked harder than the Oura Ring, and it’s reflected in its calorie burn data. This happens consistently, and I noted in my review the Oura Ring 4 counts fewer calories during exercise than the Apple Watch Series 10, too.

The Oura Ring has a long list of activities that you don’t manually track, but it automatically tracks when it notices them. It’s very effective at recognizing housework, but I have not found it has spotted much else yet. The RingConn Gen 2 does not have any automatic workout tracking at all. Although the Oura Ring 4 is not capable of replacing a smartwatch for activity tracking, it does more than the RingConn Gen 2, and is the better choice if you do want a little more than the most basic activity tracking. There are question marks over which smart ring provides the most accurate calorie burn and heart rate zone data. though.

Does the Oura Ring 4 or RingConn Gen 2 have longer battery life?

Both companies provide optimistic claims for the battery life, and in my experience, both actually return the same amount of use time between full charges. I have got between six and eight days use on a single charge from the Oura Ring 4 and the RingConn Gen 2, which is less than each company expects, and dependent on how many live activities you track and, for the RingConn Gen 2, if you run the sleep apnea test or not.

Oura supplies a metal plinth on which you place the Oura Ring 4 to charge, and it’s connected to power using a USB-C cable. RingConn gives you a flip-top travel case to charge the smart ring, which has its own internal battery for multiple charges without plugging it into a power source. It’s a handy and very welcome inclusion, as most companies charge more for a travel charging case, if they even offer one at all.

I wouldn’t worry about battery life too much, however. The most sensible way to charge a smart ring is to place it on the plinth or in its case when you wouldn’t normally wear it, whether that’s when you shower or when you get ready for work. The batteries have small capacities and don’t take much time to top-up, so even 20 minutes is sufficient. This way, you will likely never have to fully charge either smart ring. They are more convenient than a smartwatch in terms of charging and usage time.

Which smart ring is cheaper to own?

You should know that the RingConn Gen 2 is the cheaper option out of the two. If all you care about is paying the least, it’s the smart ring for you, as the RingConn Gen 2 costs $299 regardless of which finish you choose, and it’s all you pay long term too. The Oura Ring 4 starts at $349 and can rise to $499 if you choose the most expensive rose gold version, but that’s not the end of the costs.

The Oura app requires a $6 monthly or $70 annual subscription if you want to see all the data and use all the features. If you don’t pay, you only see the three basic Daily Scores — sleep, activity, and readiness. It comes with a single month’s free trial. If you aren’t prepared to pay for the subscription, don’t buy the Oura Ring.

Only you can decide if you want to pay for the Oura Ring’s app, but I will say you get what you pay for. The Oura app is superb and I prefer its design and data presentation over the RingConn Gen 2’s app. It’s faster to find the data you want, and there are more features inside it too. The RingConn Gen 2’s subscription-free app is less user-friendly, and more basic, however, it does the job, and you can’t argue with free.

Should you buy the Oura Ring 4 or the RingConn Gen 2?

It’s an even harder decision to choose between the Oura Ring 4 and the RingConn Gen 2 than it was with their predecessors. The Oura Ring 4 costs more, both upfront and long term, than the RingConn Gen 2. However, you do get more features and a more user-friendly app with easily glanceable data with the Oura Ring 4. It also feels like the more luxurious product out of the two, from the all-titanium build to the expertly designed app.

The RingConn Gen 2 may not be able to compete on the app and its feature list, but it does benefit from sleep apnea monitoring and, crucially it does not have a subscription attached to it. Plus, I prefer the slimmer width of the RingConn Gen 2, but both are fairly equal when it comes to comfort on your finger. Both are equally convenient to charge, too. I also think both could just about replace a smartwatch if you only want basic activity tracking and don’t care about notifications.

To reach a conclusion, I asked myself if I would miss the Oura Ring’s app if I was forced to only use the RingConn Gen 2 going forward, and the answer was yes. There’s an element of familiarity involved, but it’s more about how quickly and clearly it shows me important information and data, and how it does interpret, advise, and motivate more than the RingConn’s app. It’s also a beautiful piece of hardware that is available in more finishes and sizes. This is a product we will wear all the time, so a larger choice of looks and flexibility is very important.

Provided you’re happy to pay for the subscription, I do recommend the Oura Ring 4, but if you aren’t and choose the RingConn Gen 2 instead, you’re still getting a brilliant smart ring.