If you like Samsung’s Edge Panels, you may not like the One UI 7 update

You probably have at least 50 apps installed on your phone, if not significantly more — but you likely only use maybe 10 or so of those apps on a routine basis. Samsung’s Edge Panels feature made it easy to access your most-used apps, but that feature is starting to go the way of the Dodo with the upcoming One UI 7 launch.

Samsung sent an email to users alerting them that Edge Panels will no longer work with the launch of One UI 7, and those users took to X to share the email. That said, it’s not quite as straightforward as it might seem.

After you upgrade to One UI 7, you’ll be unable to download new Edge Panels from the Galaxy Store. However, any that you downloaded prior to the update will still be available for use as long as they stay installed on your phone. If you uninstall an Edge Panel, you won’t be able to re-download it — with one exception.

Edge Panel will not be available in Galaxy Store with One UI 7 I already can't even see Edge Panel in there pic.twitter.com/iXMX4QgoMs — CID (@theonecid) November 28, 2024

If you have a new Samsung device with One UI 7 (or later, Samsung says, hinting that this change will carry forward through generations), you can download previously used Edge Panels from the Galaxy Store in the My Apps section.

Samsung’s phrasing is a little confusing here, so let us offer some clarity: Only the Edge Panel Store inside the Galaxy Store is going away. Any Edge Panels you have preinstalled should still work correctly, and some X users have said that sideloading the panels will work — but that hasn’t been tested yet.

The company ends the statement by saying, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our customers who use Edge Panels.” They’re a big hit with fans, so why Samsung is choosing to remove them from the Galaxy Store isn’t quite clear. Fingers crossed that this results in a new and improved type of Edge Panel.