 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Instagram finally ends the most vexing side of its content feed

By
A person holding a phone with the Instagram app open on it.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

One of the most infuriating things about opening a social media app is landing on a piece of content, and then the app suddenly deciding to refresh the feed before you are done fully watching it. Instagram is one of those platforms, and so is X.

Well, it seems Instagram has made the course correction and will no longer refresh the feed upon launching the app, unless users physically swipe up or down to scroll past it. The change was confirmed by Instagram chief, Adam Mosseri, in an AMA session.

Recommended Videos

It was not a bug, as the saying goes in the tech circles. Instead, it was a deliberate UI decision with some technical reasoning behind it. According to Mosseri, the whole system was referred to as “rug pull,” apparently a cheeky reference to the crypto scam where a bad actor suddenly abandons the project after making a bank.

Related

Well, literary inspirations aside, it was a poor decision. Even Mosseri admitted to as much. “It’s really annoying,” he quipped in an update shared on his Instagram account, discussing recent changes to the platform that users might not be aware of.

So why exactly did Instagram embrace such a frustrating tactic in the first place? “We did that because we were trying to load content and it was taking a while, so we showed you something that was already downloaded in the meantime,” Mosseri said. “Generally, it’s good for engagement.”

Story update of Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on a OnePlus phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It seems the decision to nix the rug pull system for loading content on app launch actually had a negative impact, but Instagram ultimately moved ahead. “We actually took a little bit of engagement hit for this, but it is a much better experience for the average user,” Mosseri said.

Talking about updates, the Meta-owned social media platform recently launched a campaign to combat the ills of digital sextortion in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The idea is to educate young users about the signs of abusive intent from bad actors.

On a related note, the company also added more restrictions to accounts owned by users under the age of 16 years. “Instagram Teen Accounts,” as the company calls them, put guardrails on conversations with strangers and also mandate parental permission to tweak the built-in protections.

Just over a month ago, the company also highlighted tweaks to the way users communicate on Instagram. Among them is the arrival of AI stickers, piggybacking on the advances offered by Meta AI that are now available across the sister social apps.

For ease of access, Instagram users are now able to pin up to three personal or group chats at the top of their DM section. Then there are other thoughtful features like the ability to send silent messages and view-once content, mirroring a strategy that is also available on communication platforms like WhatsApp.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Can’t stand using Instagram in 2022? This app fixes everything you hate about it
The OG App running on an iPhone.

It's no secret that many users are irritated with the steady barrage of new types of content that Meta keeps forcing onto Instagram. The app's complete pivot to Tiktok-like video Reels, the near-constant suggested posts, and the ever-present ads have turned a lot of people off from an app that used to be about simply sharing photos with friends.

In response to what Instagram has become, The OG App was created as a back-to-basics version of Instagram that cuts out a lot of the bloat that's been crammed in.

Read more
Instagram has finally fixed the Stories sound bug in the latest version of its iPhone app
Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

Look, we all use Instagram in situations where we probably shouldn't. We open the app and scroll through the feed or tap through Stories spontaneously -- even when we're around other people and need to do so silently. That used to not be much of a problem -- on the iPhone, just keep your phone's mute switch flipped down, and Instagram stays silent. Except, for the last week, that hasn't been the case.

No, it's not just you: For a week now, Instagram keeps playing sound in Stories, even when your iPhone is otherwise muted. Frustratingly, if you mute your phone while in the Instagram app, it will stop the sound, but the next Story you load or video you scroll past will go right back to blaring out of your speakers. And y'know, a lot of the audio on Instagram isn't particularly subtle (thanks, TikTok).

Read more
Instagram whacked with massive fine over child privacy
Instagram app icon.

Instagram has been fined 405 million euros (about $403 million) for violating the European Union’s privacy-focused General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The penalty was handed down by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) over Instagram’s handling of children’s privacy settings on the app.

Read more