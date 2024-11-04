 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iOS 18.2 just took another step toward its official release

By and
iOS 18 logo on the iPhone 16 Pro
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Yet another iOS update is ready, and this one is important. The iOS 18.2 beta 2 update is live, and it’s a big deal for a couple of reasons. It’s available to more people than the previous beta, and it indicates another step toward iOS 18.2’s public launch.

The first version of this beta was only available to people whose phones supported Apple Intelligence, but this latest version works with any phone that can update to iOS 18. Addditionally, iOS 18.2 beta 2 is only available to developer beta testers. There isn’t a public beta at the moment, and we have no word on when one might release. Still, it’s good to see that more people are included this time around.

Recommended Videos

The other big aspect is that this signals that Apple is getting closer to iOS 18.2’s final public release. We already know that the stable, public version of iOS 18.2 will likely arrive sometime in early December. The fact that we have another developer beta update is a great sign that the official release is drawing closer than ever.

Related

So, what’s new in iOS 18.2 beta 2? The Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models now supports focus and exposure lock controls. An update to the Find My app now allows you to share lost AirTags and other items with anyone. Another change includes the ability to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, the subscription program that enables larger image and file uploads, real-time conversations, and more to further improve how it works with Apple Intelligence.

Three iPhones showing Image Playground being used to create AI-generated renders of a coffee mug, remote control, and bagel from photos.
Image Playground in iOS 18.2 Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

Speaking of Apple Intelligence, all of the same new features added with the first iOS 18.2 update remain available in iOS 18.2 beta 2.

Image Playground lets you generate an image or animation from a prompt. Genmoji enables you to create custom emojis. The Writing Tools feature has been updated with a Compose button that will help you generate text on a given subject, and you can expand on that further with the “Describe your change” option.

Visual intelligence is another feature that uses the iPhone 16 camera to interpret the world around you, while the Image Wand in the Notes app will let you turn a rough, quick sketch into something you’re proud to show off. Say adios to the days of janky finger paintings. There’s also the updated Mail app which makes it so that your emails are categorized into four sections, similar to how Gmail already divides things up.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
A microscopic change may give the iPhone 18 huge performance gains
iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.

Apple is poised to make a significant change with the iPhone 18 when the series arrives in 2026. A reliable source on Weibo suggests that the tech giant will leverage TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometer fabrication process for the A20 chip powering these devices. This advancement promises a significant boost in performance and efficiency.

Furthermore, the iPhone 18 series is rumored to be the first to feature 12GB of RAM across the board, which would be a substantial upgrade from the current 8GB RAM in the iPhone 16 lineup. This increase in memory capacity will enable smoother multitasking and enhanced performance for demanding applications.

Read more
iOS 18.1 brings two sorely needed email features to the iPhone
Setting primary email address after iOS 18.1 update.

With the introduction of iOS 18.1, Apple has made a crucial change that will make life easier for users eyeing an inbox address change for their account activities. Up till now, if you sought to change the primary email associated with your Apple account, the existing email address had to be deleted first.

Only after deleting the current email address were users able to add a new one for their Apple account. Following the iOS 18.1 update, users can simply change it without any erasure hassle.

Read more
I created the perfect iOS 18 Control Center
Someone holding an iPhone 16, showing the Control Center.

Apple's iOS 18 update is a big one. You can tint and change the colors of your app icons, freely place apps/widgets on your home screen, customize your lock screen controls, and more. There's a lot to dig into.

One of the other big features is the ability to fully customize the Control Center, and admittedly, I've largely ignored it since I downloaded the iOS 18 beta months ago. But last Friday after work, I took some time to dive headfirst into the Control Center on my iPhone 16 and completely rearrange it. After about 30 minutes of tinkering with things, I think I created the perfect Control Center setup.
How I set up my Control Center

Read more