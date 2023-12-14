If you’re looking for great iPad deals this holiday season, there are some excellent offers going on right now. Whether you’re looking for a cheap Apple tablet to entertain the kids or you want a high-end iPad Pro to help you work more efficiently, we’ve got you covered. We’ve tracked down all the best iPad deals right now so you don’t have to go looking for yourself. There are some big savings to be enjoyed with all the tablets currently still available for pre-Christmas delivery. If you want to know more, keep reading while we take you through the options with one particular highlight directly below.

Our favorite holiday iPad deal

Apple iPad (9th generation) 64GB — $249, was $329

One of the best iPads for general use, the Apple iPad (9th generation) is ideal for the whole family. It’s slightly older being the previous generation before the latest 10th generation tablet, but it’s still more than competent. It has an A13 Bionic chip so it can handle playing games along with a little multitasking. It also has a delightful 10.2-inch Retina display which offers up fantastic detail and vivid colors. It’s a good option for watching movies thanks to True Tone automatically adjusting the display to the color temperature of the room you’re in. It also works well for sketching out designs thanks to its support for the original Apple Pencil. Versatile, it’s sure to delight anyone who’s dipping their toe into the iPad world and doesn’t want to spend a fortune.

More holiday iPad deals we love

While the Apple iPad (9th generation) might be the best value holiday iPad deal right now, there are plenty of other options if you’d prefer a different model. There are excellent price cuts on the latest iPad Mini which is perfect for those wanting something smaller and a little more portable. You can also save on the iPad (10th generation) if you want the latest standard iPad or you can upgrade to the iPad Air which is “almost everything you want”. Below, we’ve picked out all the best holiday iPad deals around.

Apple iPad (10th generation) 64GB —

Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) 64GB —

Apple iPad Air (5th generation) 64GB —

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) 128GB —

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular —

