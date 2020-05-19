Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 later this year, and rumors suggest there will be four models in the lineup for the first time. A new leak from display supplier chain analysts at DSCC has given us a comprehensive look at the four phones and the respective screen sizes and resolutions. This, along with the camera system, will be the primary differentiators between all the new phones.

Rumors point to an iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Max, an iPhone 12 Pro, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Anyone familiar with previous iPhone models will know the iPhone 12 Max will be the first of its kind, but it’s not quite as simple as it first seems. Let’s take a closer look at what Apple is really planning for the range.

iPhone 12

The leak says the smallest iPhone 12 model will have a 5.4-inch screen, making it smaller than the iPhone 11 and technically the new phone in the range. It’s said to be an OLED panel supplied by Samsung and have a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, for a 475 pixel-per-inch (ppi) density. The leak also says the iPhone 12 will have a dual-lens camera with a resolution up to 64-megapixels. It may also be one of the cheapest new iPhone models in a while, potentially starting at $650.

iPhone 12 Max

The iPhone 12 Max will apparently have the same 6.1-inch screen as the iPhone 11, making it more of a re-branding than a brand new model. The 6.1-inch OLED panel may come from LG or BOE, and have a 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution for a 460ppi density. Like the iPhone 12, the leak indicates it will also have a dual-lens camera on the back. Expect to see prices starting at $750.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro may be bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro, if the rumor is accurate. It suggests the phone will have a 6.1-inch screen with a 2532 x 1170 resolution, giving it the same pixel density as the iPhone 12 Max. Samsung may supply Apple with the panel, and it may also have a massive 1,000 nits of brightness using Apple’s own XDR technology. The iPhone 12 Pro may cost from $1,000 up, depending on the specification.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Always the largest model in the iPhone range, the next Pro Max phone may be bigger than ever. The leak states it’ll have a 6.7-inch screen with a 2778 x 1284 pixel resolution. Supplied by Samsung again, it’s likely to have the same XDR technology as the 12 Pro. Both the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max are expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and triple-lens cameras on the back, potentially with the same LiDAR sensor seen on the new iPad Pro too. The biggest iPhone will probably also be the most expensive, potentially starting at $1,100.

None of these specifications are final, and not even the names of the phones are confirmed yet, so as with all rumors don’t take them as absolute fact just yet. When will we know the official news? Apple usually releases its new iPhone models around September or October, although there may be some schedule delays for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the challenges associated with adding 5G to the range.

