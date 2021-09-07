Apple has confirmed that it’s holding a product launch event at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 14. The company is expected to officially announce the new iPhone 13 family, as well as a slew of accessories that could include a new AirPods 3, an Apple Watch Series 7, and an updated MagSafe charger. The company will be streaming this event live from Apple Park, making it the second virtual event it’s held since the start of the pandemic. This means you’ll also be able to stream it from your phone or computer.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

The star of the show is expected to be the incoming iPhone 13. With reports of Apple making an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, the phones are expected to be a refinement of last year’s already excellent iPhones. Buyers should expect a much faster Apple A15 processor to power things, a smaller (but still present) notch, improvements to the camera hardware and video support, and 120Hz displays on the Pro models. There were reports that Apple may have been planning a Touch ID comeback, but the company is said to have settled on improving Face ID instead.

As for accessories, Apple is planning a new MagSafe charger (and an Federal Communications Commission filing confirms that), with leaks also pointing to the AirPods 3 making a simultaneous debut. The company may be planning a refreshed iPad Mini 6 with an iPad Air-esque design, but it may not make an appearance next Tuesday. Apple could split the iPhone and iPad launches as it is wont to do. With reports of multiple September events, it is not an unlikely outcome.

More importantly than the new iPhones, the company will have a moment to sell developers on the promise of the iPhone and the App Store again. Typically taken for granted, a slew of lawsuits and regulatory efforts have cast doubts on the app store model — Apple’s especially — as something worth preserving. With Apple prone to showcasing examples of apps using the hardware tools it provides and the promise of new capabilities to be unlocked by hundreds of millions of potential customers, this is the perfect stage to address wavering developers.

Editors' Recommendations