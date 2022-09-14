 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Gaming
  4. News

iPhone 14 Pro’s new Dynamic Island has its first game idea

Trevor Mogg
By

The Dynamic Island that comes with Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets caused quite a stir when it was unveiled last week.

The pill-shaped cutout replaces the notch that houses the front camera and Face ID sensors, but has also been designed to animate to become part of the display, transforming its shape when delivering snippets of useful information.

Apple said it will open up the Dynamic Island technology to third-party developers to see what they can do with it, and while we can expect mainstream apps to quickly find ways to incorporate it, smaller developers are already thinking of how they might use it, too.

Spotted by MacRumors, software developer Kriss Smolka has come up with come up with a fun concept game based on the 1970s classic, Pong.

As you can see from Smolka’s tweet, you control the paddle at the bottom of the display, moving left and right to hit the ball. But in contrast to Pong, you want the static paddle at the top, which is actually the Dynamic Island, to hit the ball back.

Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap!

🏝️ Hit The Island – our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice :) #iPhone14Pro #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/kWLU77gk6d

&mdash; Kriss Smolka (@ksmolka) September 13, 2022

At the current time, the ball stays in play wherever it goes, with the player scoring a point every time they hit the opposing paddle. But as it’s a concept, Smolka could end up changing it so the aim is to get as many consecutive hits on the other paddle, or perhaps by adding a countdown clock encouraging you to get as many points in a limited time. It’s also possible that the bar will start off larger and gradually reduce in size with every hit, making it increasingly harder to succeed.

While simple in the extreme, the Pong idea offers an early taste of how developers can get creative with the Dynamic Island and take it beyond Apple’s original idea of using it as a straightforward information hub.

Smolka said he’s trying to have it available in the App Store by Friday, when Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max start landing in people’s hands.

And if you love the look of the fun idea but have an iPhone with a plain old notch at the top, don’t fret. Smolka says he’s also working on making a version of his game for those phones, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

I became a cyborg backpacker, and it completely changed my hiking experience

The GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition, Spot X, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Nikon Z9 next to an alpine lake.

What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 Pro with Dynamic Island.

2 big, nasty numbers stopped me from buying the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 16?

iOS 16 lockscreen new look.

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro hands-on reactions: here’s what people are saying

Front and back of the iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple.

Google’s Nearby Share just copied one of Apple’s best features

New features for Google's ecosystem hardware

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Is 14 luckier than 13?

An Apple iPhone 13 showing the home screen apps and widgets.

Why I’m glad Apple killed the iPhone Mini and switched to Plus

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in red, black, and blue colors.

The best stylus for note-takers and artists

Best stylus

The best Apple iPhone 14 cases and covers

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in red, black, and blue colors.

Hey Samsung, the Apple Watch Ultra is how you make a real adventure smartwatch

Someone wearing the Apple Watch Ultra while climbing.

The best phones for 2022: Which smartphone should you buy?

iPhone 13 Pro screen.