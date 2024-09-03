The iPhone 16 Pro Max may secretly be a big deal for Samsung fans

Phone users have come to expect a certain build and design on their devices, which is why the majority of mobile phones have a similar layout. According to the leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might have more similarities than you’d expect.

According to the leaker, the two phones will be almost exactly the same size — down to their length, width, height, and even bezel size. The biggest difference is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra won’t have the iPhone’s Dynamic Island, giving it a slight edge in terms of screen size.

Since we’ve heard a lot of rumors about the design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but nowhere near as many for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, this is an interesting take. It gives us some idea of what to expect from Samsung’s new flagship model. Of course, neither phone is available for purchase yet, so take this with skepticism — we’re making educated guesses based on informed leaks. Still, if you’re a big Samsung fan and don’t intend on buying the new iPhone, you may want to keep a close eye on it, as it could reveal some key details about what the S25 Ultra will look like.

When the iPhone 16 Pro Max is released, you will know more about the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Because the two have almost the same screen size, length, width, height, and bezel. But the S25 Ultra does not have the annoying dynamic island, Therefore, the front appearance of S25 Ultra… pic.twitter.com/p68qoAmbm7 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 3, 2024

The information fits with what we already know, though. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to have the smallest bezels of any device, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display is said to be larger than its previous model, even though the overall size of the phone is smaller.

Ice Universe has been a source of numerous rumors that have since been proven true, and their perspective on the similarities between the two phones definitely raises some eyebrows. While we won’t know anything for certain until the two phones are released, it’s unlikely that this is a case of Samsung “copying” the iPhone 16.

Remember that both phones have been in development for quite some time now. As coincidental as this is, it’s a result of industry standards becoming more solidified rather than one company trying to play off another.