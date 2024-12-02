It looks like the iPhone 17 Pro may have a titanium design after all

In a shining example of why leaks cannot be taken fully at face value, the iPhone 17 Pro might be made of titanium after all. Last week, we reported a leak that suggested the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max handsets could use an aluminum frame for the first time since 2016. Now, another leak suggests that information is inaccurate, and the premium iPhone models will not opt for a less expensive material after all.

“Looking back at the iPhone in recent years, Apple has always focused on promoting the high-end frame materials of the Pro series as one of its selling points, from ‘surgical grade stainless steel’ to ‘titanium.’ How can it be said that it was replaced with aluminum?” says Setsuna Digital, a leaker on Weibo.

Recommended Videos

Setsuna Digital provided no information or source, so the statement should be taken for what it is: speculation. It’s possible the leaker has an inside source providing them with information, but their history with Apple rumors is a mixed bag. While Setsuna Digital did predict certain things correctly, they have also been far off the mark on several occasions.

Apple does have precedent to back up the idea of a different chassis material. The company is known for removing set-in-stone elements of its phones (the headphone jack comes to mind) as well as features like 3D Touch. 3D Touch lasted multiple generations, from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 11. That’s a similar timeframe to how long aluminum has been out of the game, so maybe it is time for the metal to make a comeback.