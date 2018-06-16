Indulge your nostalgia with a brand new iPhone 3GS

Share

Are you feeling nostalgic for the late 2000s or early 2010s? Well, if you’re in South Korea you can indulge yourself with the hottest smartphone of 2009. ET News reports that South Korean mobile carrier SK Telink has announced that it will once again sale the iPhone 3GS.

When it was first launched in the summer of 2009, the iPhone 3GS, like most iPhones, proved popular with customers and reviewers alike. It’s also an interesting piece of Apple’s history, as it was the last iPhone to feature a plastic casing before the company moved to the now-familiar glass and metal design.

Nostalgia aside, the major selling point of a decade-old smartphone is the price. Priced at 44,000 Won, which is roughly $40 U.S. dollars, the 3GS is the cheapest iPhone you can buy from any carrier. Of course, you shouldn’t expect much in the way of performance or app support; the 3GS only supports iOS 6. For those keeping track, we’re currently on iOS 11 with iOS 12 slated to go live sometime this fall. This means that you won’t get access to any of the latest features nor will the phone run every app found in the App Store. On the other hand, its low price may make it worth something to collectors as a novelty item.

Beyond the quaint factor, the phone can still work well as a barebones device and is capable of making calls, sending and receiving texts, and playing music. It can even browse the web, though it obviously won’t support 4G LTE service. So don’t get your hopes up about streaming your favorite shows on this mobile relic.

It’s also worth mentioning that these are not used 3GS phones, but unopened models. The carrier found a store of the phones in a warehouse and decided to put them back on the market. Since the phones have sat in a warehouse for nearly a decade, Telink will be testing the phones before putting them back on the market to ensure that customers don’t spend 44,000 won on an Apple-themed paperweight. If you’re still interested, you’ll probably want to act fast, since supplies are likely going to be limited.