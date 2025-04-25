 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

More iPhones could get a memory upgrade, but some will have to wait

By
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s good news and bad news today. The good part is that iPhones are due for a memory upgrade, and it seems that more models will get the RAM boost compared to previous expectations. The bad news? It won’t be all models, and we’ll have to wait for the iPhone 18 to get more memory across the board.

The scoop comes from a reputable source on all things Apple: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Still, don’t take it all at face value; things might change, and nothing is official until Apple itself says so. With that out of the way, let’s dig in.

Recommended Videos

According to Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup will see an upgrade from 8GB to 12GB memory — but this won’t be true for every model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, Pro, and Air will now feature 12GB of DRAM. This is good news, because Kuo previously predicted that only the Pro Max model would get extra memory.

Related

On the other hand, those who are aiming to buy the base version of the iPhone 17 will need to make do with just 8GB of DRAM. Kuo says that supply constraints are the reason here, forcing Apple to potentially limit the upgrade to 12GB to the higher-end models.

Fortunately, even if Apple chooses to leave the base iPhone 17 with just 8GB of DRAM, Kuo claims that the iPhone 18 lineup will be upgraded to 12GB in its entirety. It looks like shoppers will be given more of an incentive to buy a higher-end model in the iPhone 17 generation — if this turns out to be true, that is.

The boost in memory will result in a cost increase on Apple’s end, though. Ming-Chi Kuo says that the average selling price (ASP) is about 50% higher when it comes to 12GB vs. 8GB. It’s unclear how much this price increase will affect the consumers. Some sources say that Apple is unlikely to lower its profit margin, which could mean that the next-gen iPhones will get pricier, but it’s really too early to tell.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
The iPhone should copy this Android phone’s shortcut button feature, here’s why
The buttons on the iPhone 16e

The iPhone is renowned for its ability to start entire trends and drive the smartphone industry in new directions. 

Beginning with the launch of the original iPhone in 2007, which transitioned the industry from resistive to capacitive touchscreens and eliminated the need for a stylus, the iPhone also defined the current smartphone with the introduction of the App Store and the app economy.

Read more
iPhone theft victim sues Apple. It sparks a new hope for others, too
The iPhone 16 sticking out of someone's pocket.

Smartphones are the center of our digital existence. Not just because they open the doors for communication and social connection, but also due to their role as gatekeepers of our financial and professional lives. 

Needless to say, a stolen iPhone can upend your life in many ways, but it’s even harder to recover those precious files stored on the device. A few victims of iPhone theft may finally have a chance, thanks to a lawsuit against Apple over not offering enough help in recovery efforts.

Read more
The iPhone 18 may increase in price… but not for the reason you think
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Among all the tariff updates that we receive every week, there's one more factor that might make Apple's iPhones pricier: The switch to TSMC's 2nm process node. According to a new leak, Apple, MediaTek, and Qualcomm are well on their way to switching to the 2nm process, and that might increase the cost of some of the best smartphones.

The grim news comes from frequent leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the tipster, Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek are expected to switch to TSMC's 2nm process in 2026. This is good news performance-wise, but not so much as far as costs are concerned. TSMC's 2nm process will be more efficient, offering better performance across the board, but it'll also cost more than 3nm and 5nm. Because of that, the leaker predicts: "There may be another round of price increases for new phones."

Read more