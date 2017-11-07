Not interested in the iPhone X? You’ve got plenty of other smartphone options

While the iPhone X has garnered a lot of attention — and sales — it’s not the phone for everyone. Whether it’s the new design or the high price tag, the iPhone X might not be as appealing to you as it is to others. But if you’re looking to upgrade your current device, it’s not the only phone you have to choose from.

Regardless of if you want to stay loyal to Apple or even make the switch to Android, there plenty of options out there. Here we break down alternative options to purchasing the iPhone X.

Choose another iPhone

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Alongside the release of the iPhone X, Apple also unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Starting at $700 and $800, respectively, the iPhone 8 lineup comes with almost all of the same features — for a cheaper price. You’ll still have Apple’s new 64-bit, A11 Bionic chip, along with wireless charging and an improved 12-megapixel camera. But with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also comes Touch ID, which was removed from the X. If you’ve used iPhones before, then it won’t require getting used to since it takes on the same design as its predecessors.

Other options from Apple include the iPhone 6S lineup — which will cost you $450 for the iPhone 6S and $550 for the iPhone 6S Plus. There’s also the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which will cost you $100 more for both models. Even though these devices don’t have the fancier features — like wireless charging — the differences aren’t vastly different, and you’ll also be able to save money. Your phone is capable of running iOS 11, so you won’t be missing out on any software features, and with the iPhone 7 Plus you’ll have portrait mode as well.

Lastly, Apple still offers its smallest iPhone on the market — the iPhone SE ranging from $350 to $450 depending on the model. Back in May, the device took first place in the Annual Customer Satisfaction Index due to its size and price. While the 4-inch Retina display is significantly smaller than the others, you’ll still have the 12-megapixel camera and Touch ID.

Buy a used model

Aside from purchasing a device from Apple, you can save even more cash if you buy a used device. You’ll have to be careful with this option because even though you’re paying less, the phone could also come with a series of issues and no refund option. It’s important to check the seller’s description, look through any photos listed, and ask questions before buying. Some services may also list a return policy or payment protection in case something goes wrong.

A few of the best places to purchase a smartphone are eBay, Glyde, or Swappa — each of which include current iPhone models carried by Apple, along with older versions the company no longer sells. While the prices vary depending on the site and who you’re purchasing from, you’ll still be saving a large chunk of cash by opting for a used device regardless of how recent the launch date. Depending on your preference, you can shop for either unlocked iPhones or ones exclusive to particular carriers as well.

Switch to Android

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If none of the iPhones out there sound appealing, you can always make the switch to an Android device. While it might seem like a big task in the beginning, switching all of your media over to an Android phone isn’t impossible. If you haven’t used an Android before, the transition could take a bit to get used to but you’ll still be able to have most of your content available to you.

Whether it’s transferring your contacts, syncing your calendar, as well as moving your photos and videos, you can move over information through backups and third-party apps. You’ll have to become more accustomed to using Google Services, which offer a wide range of uses and include cross-platform synchronization. When it comes to your text messages, you can transfer those over to your Android device as well via iSMS2Droid or Samsung Kies software — which might require a bit extra work. Also, don’t forget to turn iMessage off before making the switch. Otherwise, your SMS and MMS messages could still go to your old iPhone.

There are plenty of specific alternatives out there if you want to venture into the world of Android devices. You can learn more over in our roundup of best cheap phones and the best smartphones you can buy.