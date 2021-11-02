Apple discontinued the iPhone XR after the launch of the latest iPhone 13 series, which is understandable given that it’s a three-year-old phone. The smartphone had been the go-to budget iPhone since 2018, and it is still a competitive device in 2021, according to Digital Trends writer Michael Allison, who just spent a week testing a refurbished one.

Now, Apple is offering it as a loaner smartphone while it repairs your broken iPhone, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, which states that the iPhone XR will be offered as a loaner starting November 4. This won’t be a universal program, though. Only Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will be able to offer the iPhone XR as a loaner device to consumers during lengthier repairs in the U.S. and other regions.

The option for a loaner will also only be available if the Apple Store determines that your iPhone must be mailed off to an Apple repair center to be serviced. Notably, you must return the loaner iPhone within 14 days after the date that Apple notifies you that your repaired iPhone is ready for pickup.

For reference, as of now, Apple offers the aging iPhone 8 if your iPhone takes longer than usual to repair. The company is now shifting to the iPhone XR, which came out a year after the iPhone 8. It comes with major upgrades over the iPhone 8, including features like Face ID with a broad notch at the top of the display. It is also powered by the capable A12 Bionic chip, has 3GB RAM, and a 2,942mAh battery. It’s not the most powerful iPhone anymore, but it should be more than enough to tide you over for a week or two, plus it supports iOS 15 with no serious problems reported.

