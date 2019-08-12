Mobile

Is Sony’s smartphone business dead or can it be revived?

Simon Hill
By
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Phone Overused Word
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Between March 31 and June 30 of 2019, Sony only shipped 900,000 smartphones. That’s the first time Sony has sold less than 1 million phones in a quarter since it started selling phones. Viciously undercut by Chinese manufacturers, Sony has all but abandoned the U.S. market as lost in a desperate attempt to stop the bleeding. Without its profitable gaming division to prop it up, Sony Mobile would already be dead.

In May, Sony’s new CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, said its smartphone business is “indispensable” and described phones as “a component necessary to make our hardware brand sustainable,” since younger generations no longer watch TV and tend to use smartphones first. He’s not wrong, but the big question is how does Sony turn this around?

The harder they fall

Sony got into the cell phone business in 2001 in a joint venture with Ericsson. Those early feature phone days brought plenty of success, and Sony mixed in its Walkman brand and helped innovate lots of positive new developments for phones, particularly with photography and music.

Sony Xperia 1 review
The Sony Xperia 1. Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

At its peak in 2007, Sony Ericsson had a 9% global share of the market, based on shipping 103.4 million phones, but things nosedived sharply thereafter as the iPhone and new Android phones started changing the scene forever. The Ericsson partnership soured as Sony struggled to get a handle on the shift from feature phones to smartphones, and a buyout was announced in 2011.

Rebranded to Sony Mobile, the Xperia range of phones was launched and Sony steadily climbed back into the running. It sold 34.3 million smartphones in 2012 and was the fourth-largest smartphone manufacturer by market share in the final quarter of that year. In 2014, it hit a high of 40 million smartphones shipped, but it has all been downhill since then.

The downward spiral

While Sony’s gloomy revised forecast said it will ship 4 million phones this year, it may leave you wondering why it’s in trouble. There are two things you need to factor in: first, how much does it cost to sell those phones, and second, how small a piece is mobile for Sony?

Sony sold 6.5 million phones in 2018, which cost it $879 million. That translated to roughly a 1% share of the market. Losses that big are not sustainable and they’ve led to some major cuts at Sony Mobile as it tries to reduce operating costs, hence the withdrawal from certain markets. The danger is that cuts like this, coupled with the stagnation of the smartphone market in general, could force Sony to throw in the towel.

Sony never formed meaningful or long-lasting partnerships with the big carriers.

The slowdown in sales means there are fewer Sony devices out there and fewer people advocating for the brand.

“The average Sony smartphone in use is now almost 27 months old,” Kantar’s Director of Consumer Insights, Dominic Sunnebo, told Digital Trends. “Just 28% of Sony owners claim to have shared positive experiences of their smartphone with friends and family compared to 40% for Huawei owners.”

Where did it all go wrong?

Sony’s strategy of releasing a new flagship every six months, instead of the annual cycle that most manufacturers stick to, doesn’t seem to have done it any favors, and presumably contributed to its soaring operating costs. It has also stubbornly stuck with high prices relative to the rest of the market, but there are other reasons interest has been declining.

sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

In the U.S., Sony’s lack of success with smartphones is easy to explain: it never formed meaningful or long-lasting partnerships with the big carriers. Even now, with unlocked phones becoming more popular, it’s important to have a presence in carrier stores if you want to be a big player. The biggest unlocked success story of recent years is OnePlus and it’s now moving into carrier stores. Then there was that whole weird period where Sony disabled the fingerprint sensor for years in its U.S. phones.

The frustrating thing is that the phones themselves haven’t been bad. We positively reviewed the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, and praised it for being one of the last small phones out there, but the sales simply weren’t good enough and it looks as though the Compact line is now dead. We also liked the Sony Xperia XZ3 and its big OLED screen, though the latest Xperia 1 brought two of Sony’s shortcomings into sharper focus.

At $950, the Xperia 1 wants to go toe-to-toe with Apple’s iPhone XS Max, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus, and even Google’s Pixel 3 XL, but it doesn’t match up. Bizarrely, since Sony is one of the biggest camera sensor makers for the smartphone market, its phones are below par in the camera department (using the manual camera mode doesn’t count). If you ever needed proof of how important tuning and software are for camera performance, then you’ll find it in Sony’s phones.

Making great phones isn’t enough if you can’t get enough people to try them.

“In past years, Sony smartphones have been bought for the quality of the camera,” Sunnebo said. “But leadership in this space has been rapidly eroded by a big focus on camera by almost all competitor brands.”

Ironically, Sony’s image sensor business is one of its most successful divisions right now, but profits are based on supplying competitors like Huawei. While Sony could certainly do with improving camera performance in its flagship smartphones, that’s unlikely to be enough to turn things around.

What can Sony do?

Sony has already been taking positive steps. It has cut back its bloated software and streamlined its user interface, moving closer to stock Android. The focus on screen quality and the shift to a cinematic format is a smart move.

“Screen quality is the one area consumers still rate Sony highly on,” Sunnebo said.

Sony Xperia 1 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

But even if it added an improved camera and more reasonable pricing to that list, it still has work to do to change perceptions. Making great phones isn’t enough if you can’t get enough people to try them. That means backing its phones up with smart marketing.

One opportunity it feels like Sony never truly leveraged is the potential of a PlayStation phone. The Xperia Play was a major disappointment, but it was poor execution rather than a bad idea. The timing is better now, with gaming phones starting to take off as processing power hits new heights and with game-streaming services catching on, but it would require a real focused effort and a true partnership between the mobile and gaming divisions to pull off a big hit — and that doesn’t seem likely.

Whatever route Sony takes, it has its work cut out. Persuading people to buy a Sony phone again is going to be tough. The truth is it will likely take a big investment to get Sony Mobile back on people’s radars and the company is currently going in the opposite direction to cut its losses.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android apps (August 2019)
Up Next

Google Stadia vs. Shadow
WhatsApp in India
News

WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, but no fix for its fake news problem

WhatsApp is struggling to stem the tide of fake news in India, its biggest market. In the last few years, its platform has been inundated with an around-the-clock avalanche of misinformation -- misleading mobs into lynching innocents and…
Posted By Shubham Agarwal
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of different platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fitbit Ace 2 review
Product Review

The Ace 2 kids fitness tracker brings the Fitbit experience to the whole family

Fitbit's Ace 2 fitness tracker encourages kids to get fit and stay fit. The affordable price tag and kid-centric design make the Ace 2 a must-have -- especially if you're already a part of the Fitbit family.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Mobile

Telegram’s new Slow Mode aims to bring order to noisy group chats

Messaging app Telegram has just released some new features that are bound to please. Slow Mode aims to bring some order to group chats, while Silent Messages ensures you won’t wake your buddy if you get in touch late in the day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
casio edifice eqb 1000 d news ediface eqb1000d side
Mobile

Casio slims down latest sporty Edifice connected watch, adds desirable new tech

Casio's newest Edifice connected watch wraps some helpful Bluetooth-enabled features up inside a slimline case, which is 30% slimmer than its older models. Plus it adds desirable sapphire crystal over the face too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Enigmatic leaker claims Apple will finally release an iPhone Pro this year

The last iPhones launched not that long ago, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best offline ios games
Gaming

The best iOS games you can play offline on your iPhone and iPad

Even though we're always glued to our phones, we don't always have access to Wi-Fi or have steady service. Whether you're on a flight, riding the bus, or sitting in a waiting room, you can always play these excellent iOS games.
Posted By Steven Petite
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Android
Mobile

Google flags preinstalled malware as hidden threat on millions of Android phones

Google flagged preinstalled malware on Android smartphones as a hidden threat. The team discovered that the Chamois malware was preloaded in 7.4 million Android devices, while the attention was on malware that people downloaded themselves.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited to a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper