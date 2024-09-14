Is the Apple iPhone 16 waterproof?

There’s a lot of exciting news in the iPhone world, especially with the announcement and upcoming launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. The Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all feature incredible new features, Apple Intelligence, and so much more, with years of support promised to the user base.

On the other hand, no matter how powerful a device is, it needs to physically last long enough to be useful. If your phone gives up the ghost the first time you make a phone call on a rainy day, it isn’t much good. So then, is the iPhone 16 and all its variants waterproof?

Is the iPhone 16 waterproof?

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are all rated IP68. This means they’re durable and can handle a bit of moisture, but they are not waterproof. Instead, think of them as water-resistant. The two terms get used interchangeably a lot, but do not mean the same thing.

If a device is waterproof, it means that water literally cannot penetrate the build. That’s impossible on a smartphone given the need for a charging port, microphones, and other access points. Companies instead aim for as close to waterproof as possible with slim tolerances and tight fits in the design.

Each digit in the IP rating means something different. The initial number is a dust resistance rating. A rating of IP6X means the device is completely resistant to dust, and a rating of IPX8 means the device is completely resistant to water up to a depth of 1.5 meters and for as much as half an hour at a time.

In other words, if you drop your phone in the shower or the bathtub, it’s probably going to be fine. It’s worth noting that this refers only to freshwater. Saltwater is much more corrosive and can cause damage to the metal sections of your phone even after limited exposure.

Take care with your phone

Bear in mind that these ratings aren’t permanent. The IP rating is based on a a variety of factors including how the phone is assembled. Over time, damage to your phone can reduce this rating and introduce new points of entry for both dust and moisture. Similarly, disassembling your phone or even taking it to a repair shop will make it more vulnerable.

No matter how tight the margins on a repair, it’s practically impossible to match what an automated assembly line can accomplish. A bad fall, even if it doesn’t break your phone’s screen, can loosen up the fit enough that water can get inside.

It’s a good idea to invest in an iPhone case. Companies like Ghostek make truly waterproof cases, and there are waterproof pouches that will work with nearly any type of phone.