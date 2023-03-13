 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget Twitter — this social media app has ChatGPT built-in

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Koo, a social media app developed in India that pushes itself as a Twitter replacement, is deploying ChatGPT smarts to prop its appeal. The company says Koo is the “first microblogging platform in the world” to integrate ChatGPT to boost the creative flow. Koo follows in the footsteps of Snapchat in deploying ChatGPT for some cutting-edge AI bragging rights.

At the moment, the ChatGPT integration is only available to creators with a sizeable following or those with a verified badge. However, it will soon be available for everyone without any follower count restriction. So far, the company hasn’t said anything about charging users for the feature, or whether it might be moved to a premium tier in the near future, considering the fact that OpenAI’s viral tool is embracing the API route for commercial usage.

chatGPT integration into Koo
Koo

Aside from text prompts, Koo users can also use the voice dictation feature to interact with the AI. The draft section of Koo app will let users accomplish tasks like “finding the top news of the day or asking for a quote from a well-known personality or even asking for the post or a blog to be written.” The latter is worrisome, which I’ve briefly discussed below. There’s also some precedent for that out there with apps like Paragraph AI doing everything from generating content in various styles to taking over even your messaging app conversations.

Koo is pushing itself as a Twitter alternative and says it has accumulated over 50 million downloads … but hasn’t disclosed the number of users. However, it looks like the Koo is trying to boost its appeal by recruiting the hottest new tool on the internet, one that will also be immensely convenient to churn out human-like thoughtful content in bulk — which is again the easy route to grabbing more eyeballs.

The diminishing human touch

Robots using smartphones
Dall-E / OpenAI

Social media is inherently a place for communication, but over the years, it has blossomed into a content juggernaut that is driving billions in revenue. And it’s not solely multimedia content like videos that are pulling in serious money, but it’s also text-based content (such as threads as well as newsletters) that is attracting some sizeable revenue.

With generative AI tools like ChatGPT coming into the picture, it is only a matter of time before text content generated using ChatGPT will flood social media platforms. The likes of Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are already brimming with AI-generated artwork and videos. Worryingly, with tools like ChatGPT, even the barrier of copy-paste will vanish.

Social media platforms — despite all their perils like hate speech, harassment, and outright misinformation — are still a place where one can marvel at the results of human creativity. Be it jokes, puns, or just some good old-fashioned commentary, we at least get a few chuckles at the result of real human ingenuity.

With creators churning out content using ChatGPT — as Koo is advertising — it seems we are entering a new age of social media where it would be nigh impossible to discern if the joke you are laughing at is a human creation or AI-generated. For the latter scenario, it seems like a deception to me, especially if such content is shared without explicit disclosure.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Outlook users express alarm as inboxes flood with spam
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
February 21, 2023
Microsoft Outlook app landing page.

It wasn’t just the American people who took off Presidents' Day on Monday. Microsoft’s Outlook spam filters also took a break, judging by the number of complaints from people left wading through an unusually high number of junk emails that had escaped the filtering process and ended up in their inboxes.

The web version of Microsoft’s Outlook email service, formerly known as Hotmail, appeared to begin malfunctioning early on Monday when people’s inboxes began filling up with spam instead of it going straight to the junk folder as would normally happen.

Read more
You could be creeped out by Bing Chat on the go soon
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
February 20, 2023
Microsoft Edge browser is open on an iPhone.

Microsoft's latest changes to Bing Chat must be making the company feel more comfortable with the AI's stability. Microsoft is pressing forward, it seems, as a mobile version has been spotted by a few people who received early access.

Microsoft announced in a February 7 blog post that a mobile experience would be available soon. Less than two weeks later, it is beginning to arrive, despite the recent trouble with Bing Chat becoming unhinged and declaring that it wants to be human.

Read more
Think twice before updating your Samsung phone to One UI 5.1
Nadeem Sarwar
By Nadeem Sarwar
February 17, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S22 held in hand.

Samsung released the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 update earlier this month, adding a bunch of new features and optimizing the software to a healthy extent. I've had a smooth experience so far on my Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there are a number of Samsung users who are having some nagging woes with the latest software update.
Notably, most of the bugs and quirks that we've spotted so far on the official Samsung Community forum, Twitter, and Reddit have been limited to Galaxy S22 series phones.

The most common problem that Galaxy S22 users have been raising online is battery drain. Now, feature updates often end up disrupting the battery optimization algorithms, which leads to higher than usual battery consumption, even if the device is idle. One UI 5.1 is proving to be one such update, and so far, we haven't heard of an official solution from Samsung.
https://twitter.com/sondesix/status/1625787879187419136
If your Samsung phone is aggressively sipping up the battery juice and giving you a headache, try some of the temporary solutions listed below until a corrective patch arrives:

Read more