 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The latest iMessage phishing scam is easy to fall for. Here’s how to avoid it

By
A phishing text in the iMessage.
Reddit / Digital Trends

It’s a new year, but bad actors are still at it with an old trick repackaged for iPhone users. Bleeping Computer reports a rise in phishing attacks targeting iPhone users that involves tricking them into disabling built-in protections and clicking on malicious links.

In an increasing number of cases, text messages appear to come from fake delivery agents posing as service messages from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Two Digital Trends contributors have received such sham messages recently in North America.

Sample of iMessage phishing text, second batch.
Reddit / Digital Trends

We have also come across reports of a similar tactic being deployed in other regions, including India, where online frauds are posing as DHL or FedEx employees.

Recommended Videos

Anyone fancy finding out who ‘kathlyn afaf’ could be?

They are trying to Royal Mail scam people but gone via iMessage so their email address has popped up… pic.twitter.com/jr5yPGaA3O

&mdash; Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) January 11, 2024

Please enable Javascript to view this content

From the user posts that we have seen on social forums so far, the tactic has been in use for at least the past couple of years. If you look closely at the samples attached below, you will notice a pattern in the scammy text messages:

“Please reply Y, then exit the SMS and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link to your Safari browser and open it.”

Sample of iMessage phishing text, third batch.
Reddit / Digital Trends

This is a recurring theme, with slight modifications in the language. Reply with a Y looks harmless on the surface, but it’s a clever way of disabling the built-in phishing protection protocol on iPhones.

Apple has created a system for iMessage that automatically blocks links in messages from unknown senders. You can only open those links if you add the sender to your contact list (identifying them as a known contact) or reply to it.

Sample of iMessage phishing text, fourth batch.
Reddit / Digital Trends

When you reply to a message, as the fraudulent message asks, iMessage switches the bad actor to a “known” status. Now, the link is active. Once you tap on it, the URL opens in a browser of your choice.

In some cases, the spammy message asks users to copy-paste the URL into the Safari browser. Now, where the link leads remains uncertain. As per a few reports, users are led to a page where they are required to enter their credit card information.

How to avoid the scam

Sample of iMessage phishing text, first batch.
Reddit / Digital Trends

If you receive a text from a supposed mail service, do not reply or click on the link in the message. Start with the sender’s name or number. If there’s a spelling error, or if it’s a personal number (or iCloud address), it’s certainly a sham.

Also, pay attention to the country code. If it’s coming from another country, avoid interacting with it at all costs. If you have any active mail assignments, always check the progress or reach out to customer care via the details mentioned on the company’s official website.

Every time you receive a message from an unknown sender, the iMessage app shows a Report Junk option at the bottom, followed by the delete prompt in the next step. Do keep in mind that you can’t report a message after replying to it.

@IndiaPostOffice I received this today, I know its some kind of scam as it is asking for 25 rs directly and its sent using iMessage using thus mail id but still I want to confirm this with officials. @Cyberdost pic.twitter.com/4FXX7UZMjT

&mdash; Vikash Gathala (@vikashgathala) May 30, 2024

If you haven’t opened the message yet, simply swipe left on it, select the Bin-shaped red delete icon, and then select Delete and Report Junk. As an added layer of assurance, you can also go ahead and block the sender.

A few weeks ago, the government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a detailed advisory on keeping your phone safe from all kinds of cyberattacks. We compiled the core findings for an average smartphone user, and you should check that out to cultivate safe digital habits this year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I tried Apple’s AI writing tools on my iPhone. Here’s how they work
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.

“Apple does things practically.” Or, “Apple is late because it’s perfecting the tech.” “Would you prefer being the first or the best?” These are just some of the recurring arguments you will find in any heated Reddit thread or social media post hunting for some rage bait clout.

Yet, there’s some truth to it, as well. And a whole lot of hidden tech that sometimes takes a decade to come out. Apple Intelligence is the best example of one such leap, and it’s being seen as Apple’s answer to the generative AI rush.

Read more
Apple just released the iOS 18 public beta; here’s how to download it
Screenshots of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.

If you don’t have an Apple Developer Account and have been eager to try out iOS 18 on your iPhone, rejoice! Apple has finally released the first public beta for iOS 18. The public betas are typically a bit more stable than the developer betas, which is a reason why some people hold off until the public beta.

Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 18 right after the WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. Since then, three developer betas have come out, and Apple tends to release about three developer betas before the public version a week later. Apple also said that the public beta would arrive sometime in July, and that time has come.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 may one-up the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Here’s how
OnePlus 12 Glacial White color held in hand against its red box.

The OnePlus 13 has gotten another tantalizing set of leaks -- including one thing that may give it a significant edge against the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. The latest news comes from Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, which posted that the OnePlus 13 will have IP69 water- and dustproofing.

This is a notch above the IP68 you get with most flagship phones and a big step above the IP65 that came on the OnePlus 12, which meant that it wasn’t rated to survive a dunk in water. An IP69 rating means that the OnePlus 13 will be one of the most durable phones on the market, and it’s certified to survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

Read more