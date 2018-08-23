Despite slowing tablet sales, Lenovo launches 5 budget-minded tablets

Share

While Android tablets in general seem to be dying, a few companies still see value in launching new ones. Recently, Samsung took the wraps off of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. Now, it’s Lenovo’s turn — with the new Lenovo Tab E7, Lenovo Tab E8, Lenovo Tab E10, Lenovo Tab M10, and Lenovo Tab P10.

The new series of tablets are really aimed at offering value for money — though we don’t yet know the pricing for the Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab P10.

Here’s a rundown of the specs to expect in the new family of Lenovo tablets.

Lenovo E-series tablets

As mentioned, there are three models in the Lenovo E series of tablets, and as you might expect they each have a different sized screen — though that is not the only difference between the devices.

For starters, the Tab E7 comes with a MediaTek MT8167 processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage — though thankfully there is a MicroSD card slot to expand on that storage. The battery on the device comes in at 2,750mAh, while the 7-inch display has a resolution of 1,024 x 600. The cameras on the device are 2 megapixels for the rear-facing camera, and 0.2 megapixels for the front-facing camera. Thankfully, those underwhelming specs translate into a low price — the tablet will be available for $70 starting in October, from Walmart. It only comes in black.

Next up is the Tab E8, which keeps the 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and MicroSD card slot, but swaps out the processor for a slightly different MediaTek MT8163B. The resolution on the display is a little higher, too — coming in at 1,280 x 800 — and the battery sits in at 4,850mAh. The rear-facing camera on the device sits in at 5 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 2 megapixels. The tablet isn’t quite as cheap as the Tab E7, but it’s still inexpensive — coming in at $100. You don’t have to wait to buy it either — it’s now available in-store at Walmart. The tablet comes in black.

Last but not least is the Lenovo Tab E10, which has a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800. Like the Tab E8, the camera comes in at 5 megapixels and 2 megapixels for the rear and front-facing cameras, respectively, but unlike the E7, the E8 boasts 2GB of RAM. it does have the same 16GB of storage, though there is still a MicroSD card slot. The processor is perhaps the biggest upgrade — it’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chip, which is still very much entry-level but should be slightly better than the chips in the E7 and E8. The Tab E10 will come at $130 and will be available from Walmart and other “select retailers” starting in October. The tablet comes in black.

Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo E-series is clearly an entry-level series, but the M-series steps things up a little. The Lenovo Tab M10 comes in with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, along with a MicroSD card slot for expanded storage. The 10.1-inch display comes in with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200, making it much better for watching movies and TV shows.

Unfortunately, it looks like Lenovo has carried over the cameras from the E10 for this device — the Tab M10 comes with a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Sure, not too many people use the cameras on their tablets except for video chatting, but it would still be nice to see slightly better cameras. The battery on the tablet sits in at 4,850mAh.

Pricing and availability for the Lenovo Tab M10 isn’t known just yet, beyond the fact that they’ll be available for pre-order “this winter.” Unlike the cheaper tablets, there are two color options here — the Lenovo Tab M10 comes in black and white.

Lenovo Tab P10

The Lenovo Tab P10 is the most high-powered of Lenovo’s new tablets — though it’s still not really a flagship device. The display on the device comes in at 10.1 inches, with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200. Under the hood, the device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, though once again you will also get a MicroSD card slot in case you want it.

The cameras on the Tab P10 have been upgraded a little from the other tablets — and you’ll get an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The battery on the device sits in at 7,000mAh, which is by far the biggest battery of the bunch.

Like the Lenovo Tab M10, the Lenovo Tab P10 will be available for pre-order starting in the winter, and we don’t yet have pricing for the device. It will be available in both black and white.