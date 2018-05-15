Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 name confirmed following Bluetooth certification

Share

Following last year’s launch of the Galaxy Tab S3, rumors have been surfacing about its successor, the Galaxy Tab S4, including that it could be released this July. While there aren’t too many details, various reports and rumored specs have helped us gather information on Samsung’s latest tablet.

Here’s everything we know.

Specs

Key Specs CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Memory: 3.1GB RAM Storage: 52GB Screen size: 10.5-inch Resolution: 2,560 x 1600 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

First spotted by Sammobile, a benchmark-spec listing surfaced for a device called the Samsung SM-T835 — which is most likely the Galaxy Tab S4. The latest report from the site confirms a Galaxy Tab S4 is in the works after the company received a Bluetooth certification. Under product name, the document specifically names the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 as the device that received the certification. Samsung earlier received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance at the beginning of May.

Underneath the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset — which is currently the flagship chip. It’s also an upgrade from the Snapdragon 820 included in its predecessor. While it’s listed as having 3.1GB of RAM, it’s likely that it will actually be 4GB once the device is released. The currently rumored 52GB of storage will most likely be 64GB. As for the camera, it will come with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

As for its operating system, the tablet will reportedly run Android 8.0 Oreo — Android’s latest OS. But the potential release of the tablet comes only one month before the official release Google’s Android P operating system in August.

In terms of additional specs, there’s still no word on what we can expect when it comes to weight, battery, or size of the tablet.

Design

Currently, there aren’t many details on the exact look of the Galaxy Tab S4. It reportedly will have a 10.5-inch display, which is larger than the 9.7-inch screen on the Galaxy Tab S3. Its predecessor also included a Super AMOLED screen, but it’s unclear whether the new device will have the same feature.

But we do have some insight on the display, which is claimed to boast a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution. In comparison, the Tab S3 screen offers 2,048 x 1,536-pixel resolution.

Release date and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S4 tablet is expected to launch in July of this year. But it’s possible it could also launch as early as next month, especially after having already received its Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth certifications.

Price

There isn’t a price yet listed for the Galaxy S4 tablet. The Galaxy Tab S3 was listed at $600 at launch, so we expect the S4 will most likely be priced within the same range.