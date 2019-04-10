Share

Lenovo will launch a new smartphone called the Z6 Pro on April 23, and it will feature an exciting new camera the company is calling Hyper Video, a 5G modem, and the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. Lenovo talked briefly about the Hyper Video system at Mobile World Congress, and although we don’t know all the details yet, what we do know sounds very interesting.

Lenovo says Hyper Video will be driven by the adoption of 5G, in that the fast mobile network will be even more suited to share video than it is now. A promotional video, and other teasers, released by Lenovo in China shows the Z6 Pro will almost certainly use a single camera lens. Reports outside of this state the camera will shoot video in a wide range of different formats, including super slow motion, super macro, super wide angle, and more. However, how it intends to do this with a single camera lens is not clear.

The camera may also have a range of different features for stills, too. A night mode, and stabilized shots are rumored, making it sound like similar technology to what we’ve seen in the Huawei P30 Pro. In its presentation during MWC, Lenovo also discussed the potential of a 100-megapixel camera, or 100-megapixel photos. We don’t know how it will implement this, but it’s likely to be software-driven on a single-lens camera phone. It’s also not known whether this feature will be part of the Z6 Pro.

What else do we know? Lenovo’s teaser shows the phone will use the latest Snapdragon 855 processor from Qualcomm, and there has been plenty of talk about the phone supporting 5G. Whether Lenovo will make a single model with 5G, or a separate version that connects to the next-generation network is not known.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be announced at an event in Beijing on April 23. While Lenovo smartphones are not sold in the U.S., Lenovo-owned Motorola has a strong presence, meaning the technology inside the Z6 Pro may arrive in a different form in the future. We will keep you updated on the Z6 Pro right here.