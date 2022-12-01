Lensa app: How to use the image generator to make AI selfies

Artificial intelligence is a term thrown around a lot in the tech space, and while it's not always the easiest thing to understand, it can have some pretty fascinating uses — such as AI image generators with apps like Lensa.

Lensa is an AI-powered photo editing app with a large swath of tools, allowing users to remove objects from photos, remove blemishes from selfies, and more. Lensa's best and most popular feature, though, is its AI selfie generator. With just a few taps, the Lensa app uses AI to generate images of yourself — with the results often looking really impressive.

Interested in using Lensa to generate your own AI selfies? Here's how to get started.

How to use Lensa to generate AI selfies

First things first, you'll need to download the Lensa app on your smartphone. It's available for both Android and iOS, so whether you have a Google Pixel 7 or iPhone 14, you can get in on the fun just the same. Once you have the app, that's when the real fun begins.

Step 1: Open the Lensa app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap the Next button on the following pages to see how the Lensa app works.

Step 3: When you're through those pages, tap Get Started.

Step 4: To use Lensa's AI selfie generator, you'll want to subscribe to its paid subscription. Thankfully, a free trial is available. Tap the toggle next to Not sure yet? Enable free trial.

Step 5: Tap the yellow Try free & Subscribe button.

Step 6: After completing your subscription/free trial, select the yellow Try Now button.

Step 7: Select Continue.

Step 8: Read Lensa's photo instructions, select the checkbox next to I agree with Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and then tap Select 10-20 photos.

Step 9: Find and select 10-20 selfies of yourself.

Step 10: Wait for Lensa to import your photos.

Step 11: Select your gender.

Step 12: Choose how many AI avatars you want to purchase. If you signed up for the subscription/free trial, the prices are as follows: $2 for 50 avatars, $3 for 100 avatars, and $4 for 200 avatars.

Step 13: After choosing how many avatars you want, tap the Purchase button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 14: Wait for the Lensa app to upload your photos.

Step 15: After uploading your photos, the Lensa app needs time to generate your AI selfie images. The Lensa app shows how much time is remaining in the middle of the screen. You can leave the app open there, or tap one of the two options at the bottom — Notify me when it's done or Hide this screen.

Step 16: When your AI selfie avatars are finished, open the Lensa app again and tap the smiley face icon in the upper left corner.

Step 17: Tap your pack of avatars.

Step 18: Have fun browsing through all of the AI selfies Lensa generated for you! The AI selfie images are organized by various categories, including Superhero, Mystical, Sci-fi, and more.

Step 19: Tap Save all avatars in the top right corner to save all of the AI selfies to your phone. Alternatively, tap any photo and then the Save to Photos button to save a single AI selfie.

That's how you use the Lensa app to make AI-generated selfies! While it's annoying the app isn't free, the AI tech behind Lensa is really impressive — and worth the price of admission if this is something you're interested in.

