 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to view Instagram without an account

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

Instagram is one of the largest social media platforms on the planet. Whether you want to share a family photo, what you had for lunch at your favorite cafe, or a silly video of your cat, Instagram is the place to do it.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A mobile device or computer with internet access

But here's the thing: Not everyone wants to make an Instagram account. What if you want to keep up with what your friends/family members are posting, but you don't want an account for yourself? Is that even possible?

If you don’t have an Instagram account, there is a way to search for information on current Instagram users. You can easily do this in just a few simple steps, even if you’re not logged in. Here’s a guide on how to view Instagram accounts without an account or login.

An iPhone 15 Pro Max showing Instagram via a web browser.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Do you need an Instagram account to view Instagram?

Do you need an Instagram account to view Instagram? Yes, you do need an Instagram account to use the Instagram app for Android-based devices or iPhones and to access the home page.

And yet, you can still view Instagram profiles without an account. All you need is an internet-connected device and a web browser.

How to view an Instagram profile without an account

Here are the steps to follow to view an Instagram profile without being logged into an Instagram account.

Step 1: Access the profile you wish to view by entering https://www.instagram.com/username in any web browser on a computer or mobile device, like the iPhone 15, where username is the name of the profile you wish to find.

Step 2: To view a photo or video on the profile, simply tap it. You can also right-click on the image or press and hold on the image.

Related

Step 3: By clicking/tapping Open Image in New Tab (or Open Link in New Tab or Open), you can avoid logging in or signing up for an Instagram account, yet still view the image you've selected.

Screenshot showing how to open a photo or video on Instagram without being logged into an Instagram account.
Digital Trends

Step 4: From there, you can view the image. If it’s a video, click on it to play it. You can also scroll down and view the comments on the post.

Screeshot showing comments on an Instagram account via the Instagram app for iPhone.
Digital Trends

If you don't have an Instagram account, you can't comment on a post, post your own photos, or really do anything beyond viewing other people's profiles. Ideally, you should have an Instagram account to maximize your use of the service. But if viewing profiles is all you want to do, and you really don't want an Instagram account, this should have you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
How to connect an iPhone to a Mac with or without a cable
An iPhone 15 Pro Max laying face-down outside, showing the Natural Titanium color.

Connecting your iPhone to a Mac computer is relatively easy to do. With options for wired and wireless connectivity, hooking your iOS device up to your MacBook or Mac mini unlocks a world of options. Not only will you be able to upload media to your phone, but you can also use your computer to load firmware updates onto your mobile device. And today, we’re going to teach you how to get your new or old iPhone ready for a wired or wireless handshake.

Here’s a guide on how to connect your device to a Mac, with or without a USB-C or Lightning cable attached.

Read more
How to use iMessage on an Android phone or tablet
iMessage on an iPhone 14 Pro Max, plus iMessage on an Android phone using the Beeper app.

One of the big draws of iPhone and Mac is the iMessage software. This texting app makes it easy to stay connected to friends and family, and many users point to it as a key reason they stay within the Apple ecosystem – venture off to Android, and you'll be stuck with third-party apps or standard text chats.

However, that's not actually the case anymore. While Apple's iMessage software is exclusive to iOS and you won't find it in the Google Play Store, a new app called Beeper lets you access the iMessage platform. The universal chat app works with a variety of texting software beyond iMessage, making it a one-stop-shop for all your communication needs.

Read more
10 iPhone productivity apps you need to download right now
iPhone 14 Pro showing the Moon always-on screen, held in a man's hand.

If you're anything like us, your Apple iPhone is a beast with multiple uses. It can go from an email-firing machine to a dedicated Netflix device in seconds and then into playing video games just as fast. But just because it can do all of those things doesn't mean it couldn't stand a little fine-tuning when it comes to optimizing it for productivity.

"Productivity" can mean a lot of things, whether it's sending emails, making tweaks to documents and spreadsheets, or just planning for your day ahead. Whatever being productive means to you, there are apps that will make it easier. Here are 10 iPhone productivity apps you need to download today.
Todoist
The best to-do app

Read more