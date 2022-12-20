 Skip to main content
How to undo reposts on TikTok (and why you should)

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Like most social media apps, TikTok allows its users to repost content they like so that they can show their followers. However, unlike apps like Twitter that make it clear exactly how to un repost and when you've successfully undone it, TikTok is a little more vague.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Smartphone with the TikTok app installed

  • A Tiktok account

Luckily, learning how to undo a repost on TikTok is super simple as long as you know where to look. Follow the steps below, and you'll be clearing up you and your followers' feeds in no time.

Undo Repost button on the TIkTok app.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

How to un repost a video on TikTok

Reposting content on TikTok is extremely useful for sharing things that you want your followers to see, but sometimes, you'll look back on something you've reposted and wish you hadn't.

There are plenty of reasons for wanting to undo a repost, such as realizing you didn't mean to share something, not wanting to clutter your followers' feed with videos from creators they don't subscribe to, and changing your mind about wanting to support something featured in the video. No matter the reason, here's how to un repost on TikTok.

Step 1: Open the TikTok app and find the video you reposted.

Step 2: Select the arrow icon that points to the left in the bottom left corner. This is the same icon you selected to repost the video in the first place.

Step 3: After the pop-up menu appears in the lower half of the screen, select Remove repost from the top right corner of the menu next to the other accounts that TikTok is suggesting you send the post to.

Step 4: Confirm that the post has been un reposted with the temporary pop-up text at the top of the screen that reads Your repost has been removed.

Just like that, you have successfully un reposted a video from TikTok. There's no limit to how often you can un repost things, so feel free to use the feature as much as you'd like and undo those unwanted reposts!

