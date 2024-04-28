 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to see who has unfollowed you on Instagram

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

When you share posts on Instagram, your ultimate goal is to increase your follower count. However, some of your followers may unfollow you at some point. Identifying those who have unfollowed you on Instagram can be tricky, but don’t worry, we have figured it out for you.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • An Android phone or iPhone

  • The Instagram app

Although Instagram doesn't immediately let you know when someone has unfollowed you, it is possible to use official tools in the Instagram app to find out who did or didn't unfollow you. This eliminates the need for third-party solutions that might cost money or misuse your personal information. Take a deep breath, relax, and take your time in following these steps.

A screenshot of an Instagram profile, showing someone's follower count.
Digital Trends

How to see who unfollowed you on Instagram

As noted, Instagram doesn’t notify you when people unfollow you, so the most basic way to check is to keep a close eye on your follower account. This could be time-consuming, depending on your overall follower count.

The more comprehensive solution is to download a copy of your account information, specifically a report that shows your followers from a specified date range.

Step 1: First, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device and make sure you're logged into your account.

Step 2: Next, select Your account at the bottom right.

Related

Step 3: Select Followers and review your list of followers to try to determine who's no longer on your list.

You can also download your Instagram data to find out who unfollowed you. In the Instagram app, choose your profile, then select the Menu icon at the top right.

screenshot showing Instagram followers on iPhone app.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 4: Next, choose Accounts Center.

Step 5: On the next page, scroll down, then select Your Information and permissions.

screenshot showing how to find who unfollowed you on Instagram.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 6: Select Download your information.

Step 7: Choose Download your information, then choose your Instagram profile from the list, if applicable, then select Next.

screenshot showing how to find unfollower information in the Instagram app.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 8: On the next page, check the box under Connections that says, Followers and following, then select Next.

Screenshot showing how to see who unfolllowed you on Instagram.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 9: Choose your Instagram profile from the list, followed by Next. This assumes you either have more than one Instagram account or also have a Facebook account.

Step 10: Choose the option Some of your information.

Step 11: Check the box, Followers and following under Connections, followed by Next.

screenshot showing a step in downloading an Instagram follower report.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 12: Choose the Location for your download, then tap Next.

Step 13: Choose a date range for your report like All time, then select Create Files.

screenshots showing how to create a follower report on Instagram.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 14: You will receive two emails; one will tell you a report is now being created, the other that the process is completed. Once you receive the second email, go back into Instagram and choose Download next to the name of the completed report.

Step 15: Add your Instagram password to get the report.

Step 16: You can now open the report in the location where you sent it. The report will contain follower information.

screenshot showing how to download follower information for Instagram.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 17: Now that you have your downloaded follower information, you can use that to compare it to your current follower count to see who has unfollowed you. The more followers you have, the longer this will take, but it's the best and safest way to determine who has unfollowed you.

As you can see, it takes quite a few steps to find out who unfollowed you on Instagram. Regardless, the process does work and only requires your mobile device and the Instagram app. Whether all of this is worth finding out who unfollowed you is up to you to decide, but if it is, this is how you can go about it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Lapse app: what you need to know about the new Instagram killer
Mockuups showing someone holding an iPhone with a screen shot of the Lapse app on the display.

It seems like new apps don't create much excitement nowadays, but one app has caught people's attention recently. It's called Lapse, and it's a photo-sharing app that is currently only available through invitation.

The app was created to allow you to share photos with friends, not with followers, in fun new ways. Friends versus followers might seem a bit confusing, but it becomes clearer once you understand how the app operates.

Read more
How to find your Threads ticket to show when you joined
The ticket showing when you joined the Threads social media service.

You know a social media network is really starting to take off not by when executives say it's hit about 100 million users, but when inane memes and "challenges" start to hit the mainstream. The network in question is Threads — which at this point probably has become the de facto service for anyone looking to no longer sully themselves with Twitter (or X, or whatever). And the trend du jour is posting a skeuomorphic ticket that shows just how early you made it on to the Meta-owned platform.

Read more
The 10 big ways that Threads is totally different from Twitter
A series of mobile screenshots showing off the Threads app on a black background.

Threads is here and already has millions of sign-ups, no doubt due to the ease of its joining process, its immediate availability for both Android and iOS users, and the fact that its user interface shares lots of familiar features with its main competitor, Twitter.

But what about the differences between the two microblogging platforms? How has Threads already distinguished itself from Twitter? Like many Twitter users, you might be hungry for an alternative and are wondering how Meta's app differs from Twitter and if those differences are worth signing up for and learning how to navigate yet another social media app.

Read more