Are WhatsApp and Facebook down? Here’s what you need to know

Joe Maring
By
WhatsApp logo on a phone held in hand.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

If you use WhatsApp, Facebook, or other Meta-owned apps, chances are you’re having a rough afternoon. Why? Because there’s an ongoing outage.

When did the outage start? What apps are affected? When can you expect everything to be back to normal? Here’s what you need to know.

When did the WhatsApp outage start?

According to DownDetector, reports of WhatsApp being down started flooding in around 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 3. Reports spiked at around 2:19, with multiple thousands of people reporting issues with the app.

Reports indicate that WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages. You can still open and use other functions of the app, but sending/receiving messages appears to be broken.

If you recall, this comes just about a month after Facebook and Instagram experienced a widespread outage in early March.

Are other Meta apps and websites down?

In addition to WhatsApp, DownDetector also shows outage reports for Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram — all Meta-owned services.

Additionally, the Meta “status and outages” website confirms there are major disruptions for all of the following services:

  • Ads Manager
  • Messenger API for Instagram
  • Messenger Platform
  • WhatsApp Business API
  • Marketing API
  • Ads Transparency

There was an outage also confirmed for the Meta Business Suite, though that appears to have been fixed.

When will everything be back to normal?

As of right now, it’s unclear when WhatsApp, Facebook, and other Meta apps will be back to normal. 9to5Google reports that the issue “seems to have been resolved,” although Meta’s own status website indicates otherwise.

We’ll keep an eye on the ongoing situation and let you know when things are fully resolved.

