 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

WhatsApp now lets you send self-destructing voice messages

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re on WhatsApp and regularly make use of the view once feature for photo and video messages, then you might be interested to learn that the feature has now been expanded to voice messages.

WhatsApp’s view once feature does what it says, deleting a message after it’s been viewed a single time. It’s been available for photos and videos since 2021, but now you can also send voice messages that can only be played once before they, too, disappear from the app.

Recommended Videos

WhatsApp announced the self-destructing voice messages feature in a post on social media on Thursday:

Related

say it once, play it once ☝️ now you can select “view once” when sending a voice note for an added layer of protection 🔓 pic.twitter.com/xVWcuBLfI4

&mdash; WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 7, 2023

It’s easy to use the view once feature. For voice messages, simply record the audio by pressing and holding the mic on the WhatsApp display. Next, select the “1” inside the circle and then send.

There’ll be a plethora of reasons why you might want to send a message that can only be viewed or listened to once. It may be important personal information or a discussion of a sensitive topic, and therefore, for peace of mind, you’d prefer if it was deleted soon after being viewed or listened to.

But be aware that while the photo, video, or audio content will disappear from the app after it’s been accessed a single time, the receiver can, if they wish, make a permanent record of it using various methods such as a screenshot or screen recording, or by using a camera or an audio recorder. On its website, WhatsApp tells users to “only send view once photos, videos, or voice messages to people you trust.”

The new view once feature for voice messages is rolling out to all users in the coming days, so it may take a little while before it reaches your device.

WhatsApp launched in 2009 before being acquired by Facebook, now known as Meta, in 2014 for $19 billion. It has since grown to become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, though not everyone is a fan of it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
What is the Temu app? Here’s everything you need to know
Temu logo on an iPhone.

Following an increased marketing push starting in 2023, the Temu app has started to pick up some solid momentum that's driven many shoppers to want to check it out. As new marketplaces start to make their way into the mainstream, however, there's usually a healthy amount of skepticism toward them.

Although it's always a good impulse to be cautious about putting sensitive information into any app, here's everything you need to know about Temu — and if you truly need to be careful.
What is Temu?

Read more
Sunbird looks like the iMessage for Android app you’ve been waiting for
Sunbird Android app screenshots.

The idea of iMessage for Android sounds like a pipe dream, and for the most part, it is. Apps like AirMessage and Bleeper do make it possible to get iMessage on your Android phone today, but they often require complicated networking and Wi-Fi port forwarding, plus a Mac or iPhone to run in the background 24/7.

These apps technically work, but they're not things the average user can comfortably and confidently rely on. A new app — called Sunbird — now promises to change that.
iMessage on Android, now simplified

Read more
You’ll soon be able to use WhatsApp on more than one phone
Two phones on a table next to each other. One is showing the WhatsApp logo, and the other is running the WhatsApp application.

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging services in Europe and parts of Asia, is about to close a major flaw. As spotted by the sleuths over on WABetainfo, the company is planning an update that will allow the use of a secondary device -- including another phone or tablet. Currently, WhatsApp only allows phone users to link their account via its web or desktop clients.

The new feature is dubbed companion mode. Once it rolls out, you'll have a workflow that's quite similar to setting up WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp on the desktop. Rather than entering a number, you'll be able to scan a QR code with your main phone to log in to your existing WhatsApp account.

Read more