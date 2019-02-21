Digital Trends
Mobile

Light and Sony partnership aims to take smartphone photography to new heights

Simon Hill
By
multi lens camera firm light is putting up to nine lenses in a smartphone phone
Light

The race to turn out the best camera phone has intensified in recent years. Most manufacturers have increased the number of lenses they employ, some have worked hard on post-processing algorithms, and many have done both. The result is a whole new level of smartphone photography, but the trend has yet to reach its peak. Light bills itself as a pioneer in the era of the software-defined camera, and it has just struck a partnership with Sony Semiconductors Solutions to develop and market multi-image sensor designs for smartphones.

You may remember Light from the L16 camera, which combined 16 small lens and sensor modules into a compact camera that was designed to match DSLR performance. The company also showed off a working prototype smartphone with nine lenses, intended as a proof of concept. Now Light has secured privileged access to Sony’s image sensors, and it plans to create reference designs that combine its computational imaging solutions with Sony’s sensors, starting with smartphones with four or more camera lenses.

“We work with OEMs to figure out what their goals are with mobile imaging, help them find the right mix of sensors, and then optimize the array,” Prashant Velagaleti, senior vice president of engineering and product management for Light told Digital Trends. “We can help them realize a very specific vision they might have that will differentiate their phone.”

The vast majority of modern smartphones use Sony’s image sensors, but there’s a lot more to good photography than the hardware, arrays must be optimized, systems tuned, and algorithms applied. While we’ve seen Samsung and Huawei add more lenses, Google has focused on an advanced image processing unit and machine learning to squeeze the best quality results from a single lens. The ideal approach may be somewhere in the middle, but there are obvious advantages to more lenses.

“More data is better, so we’re always looking to capture and put together as much information about a scene as possible,” explained Aric Marshall, Light’s head of product. “A mix of color and monochrome sensors, for example, can help us capture more detail and more of the available light.”

Light has expertise in mixing and matching sensors and finding the right balance between the hardware and the software to get the best possible final image. With multiple lenses shooting simultaneously you can achieve high dynamic range and stack a single shot to improve the quality, possibly more effectively than by taking a series of frames over time, which is how a lot of smartphones do it right now.

Phone manufacturers are working with strict size limitations, so combining multiple cameras can be a smart way of improving performance without compromising designs. No one wants unsightly camera bumps. But phone manufacturers do want to offer a camera experience that will wow us.

“Smartphone manufacturers are looking to differentiate with camera expertise,” suggests Marshall. “Light and Sony working together can bring that expertise.”

We don’t expect it will take long for this new partnership to bear fruit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
galaxy s10 plus review hands on feat
Product Review

Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones are its most refined yet. Be prepared to pay up

Samsung has unveiled its lineup for its most popular smartphones, and it includes the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The two flagship phones boast hole-punch cameras, fingerprint sensors embedded in the display, and beefier batteries.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Folding smartphones hinge on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs. S10 Plus vs. S10e vs. S10 5G: Which should you buy?

With four stunning Galaxy S10 phones to choose from, Samsung is bombarding us with choice, but which one should you buy? We compare the S10, S10 Plus, S10e, and S10 5G in various categories to find out exactly how they differ.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy watch active news running check heartrate women
Wearables

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active can track your blood pressure

Looking for a new fitness buddy? Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit, two new wearables with a raft of fitness-focused features that'll keep you moving and get you down the gym.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s10 adobe premiere rush cc
Mobile

Adobe Premiere Rush CC is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10 this year

The Samsung Galaxy S10 boasts a number of hardware improvements over previous Samsung phones, but it also offers a few software improvements too. Adobe Premiere Rush CC, for example, is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10 later this year.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy S10 hands-on
Gaming

Samsung Galaxy S10 optimizations make it great for Fortnite

Samsung's new line of Galaxy S10 devices have been optimized for gaming. All three offer improved support for the Unity engine and the S10 Plus also offers vapor chamber cooling, similar to the Xbox One X.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung galaxy wear active
Product Review

The Galaxy Watch Active is the right size for you, no matter how big or small your wrist is

Launched among a massive array of other new products, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active could easily have been missed at Galaxy Unpacked 2019 -- which would be unfortunate. This is a sensibly designed, correctly sized smartwatch suitable for…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

From folding phones to 5G -- here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event treated us to a real parade of technological excellence, from folding phones to new fitness wearables. Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked on February 20.
Posted By Mark Jansen
gmail app on phone
Mobile

Google’s radical Gmail redesign is finally rolling out on Android

Google is slowly but surely giving its apps a refresh, modernizing them and ensuring that they're easy to use. The latest app to get a redesign is the Gmail app for Android, which has been redesigned with a few tweaks.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cases to protect your $1,000 phone

Can't get enough of big phones? The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is absolutely up your alley. But it's still fragile, and damage is easily gathered through normal life. Protect it with the best Galaxy S10 Plus cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S10 hands-on
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs. Galaxy S9: How much better is Samsung’s new flagship?

You'd naturally expect the Samsung Galaxy S10 to be better than last year's S9, but just how do the two phones differ? We break down the specs and compare Samsung's flagships in various categories to pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 cases - Totallee Thin Case
Mobile

Protect and style your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the best cases and covers

If you've splashed the cash for a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S10, then you'll want to take steps to protect your investment. With a metal frame and glass curves, the S10 needs some cover. Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases.
Posted By Simon Hill
Nike Adapt BB
Health & Fitness

Nike’s Android app is bricking its $350 Adapt BB self-lacing shoes

A firmware update for Nike's new self-lacing Adapt BB shoe appears to be bricking the $350 footwear for some owners. Android users have said the Nike app no longer pairs with the shoe, rendering the tightening mechanism useless.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the most-anticipated phones of the year, offering a new chipset, beautiful display, and more. Now that the phone has been announced you might be wondering where you can get it for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper