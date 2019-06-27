Digital Trends
Mobile

Sticker obsessives will love the Line messaging app’s new subscription package

Andy Boxall
By
line sticker premium news stickers
Andy Boxall/Digitaltrends.com

Stickers in messaging apps are very popular. Whether it’s a simple emoji, a Pusheen cat sticker in Facebook Messenger, or an Animoji in iMessage, stickers are a fun and often cute way of displaying an emotion. The heritage of all these can be traced back to Line’s use of stickers, or stamps as they’re also known, in its messaging app. Now, Line has announced the ultimate option for the sticker-obsessed: Stickers Premium.

Seeing as you already pay a nominal amount to own most high profile stickers in Line, what does this mean? It’s a subscription service, where for a small monthly fee you get unlimited use of all the stickers available through the Line sticker store. How many stickers is that? More than 3 million sets, says Line, which in addition to estimating the number of stickers you’ll be able to use, it also breaks down the benefit of Stickers Premium into a monetary value.

line sticker premium news stickers

The subscription price is 240 yen per month in Japan (international pricing and availability have not been confirmed yet), which is around $2.20, and for this, you get instant access to stickers with a combined value of 380 million yen. Yes, buying enough tokens to obtain all the stickers Line offers would cost you a little over $3.5 million. It’s hard to argue against value like that.

Other messaging apps have followed Line’s example by introducing stickers, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and WeChat. Stickers are either free or available in packages for a small single fee. It’s entirely possible Line’s Stickers Premium subscription service will start a similar trend throughout the messaging app industry.

Stickers Premium has been announced at the Line Conference in Japan, where the company has also spoken about an interesting twist on another established service — music streaming. The Line Music platform is home to 54 million songs and has 11 million people listening each month. Coming soon is a feature currently known as One Play, where you will be able to listen to any registered track on Line Music once, for free. There won’t be a time limit on listening again either, but presumably, you’ll be limited to listening to a different song unless you subscribe. It’s an interesting approach to helping people share new music, and for non-subscribers to listen.

Line will launch Stickers Premium in July, but has not stated whether the subscription system will be available outside Japan. Line Music’s One Play will arrive in the fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now
Up Next

Amazon drops the price of eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum before Prime Day
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is coming to T-Mobile on June 28

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is the flagship of the S10 line, and it's expensive at $1,300. But, it's the only one of Samsung's latest phones that can connect to a 5G network. It's available from Sprint and Verizon, and now T-Mobile.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

Everything we know about cloud gaming

Cloud gaming is taking the video game industry by storm, but just what is cloud gaming? We've broken it down into several sections so that you can learn the basics and decide if you want it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
galaxy s10 walmart deal samsung featured
Deals

Walmart drops $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone

If you’re looking to buy a premium smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a solid bet. Right now, Walmart is offering the unlocked version of this model (Prism Black, 128GB) at a $100 discount. Order yours today for only $800.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Samsung could launch a clamshell-style foldable phone in 2020, report says

While Samsung attempts to remedy its issues with the Galaxy Fold, the company may be planning a second foldable phone, which could launch as soon as the first half of next year, according to a new report.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPadOS Hands-on
Mobile

iPadOS paves the way to a better future for Apple’s tablet

Apple’s iPads are the best tablets around, and they’re getting even better with the forthcoming software update that will convert the operating system from iOS to iPadOS. We dive into some of the best features in iPadOS, coming this…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
waze vs google maps in hand
Android

Google will now auto-delete your location history (if you tell it to)

Under fire for the sheer amount of personal data it collects, Google will finally allow you to auto-delete your activity and location history, the company said. Google will roll out similar deletion controls for web and app activity soon.
Posted By Mathew Katz
smartphones
Mobile

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and it's set to be a big one. The event will include some pretty sweet deals on smartphones. If you're on the market for a smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to buy. Here are the best Prime Day…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Sony Xperia 1
Mobile

Safeguard that Sony widescreen with one of the best Xperia 1 cases

If you have a lovely new Sony Xperia 1, then you'll want to make sure that curved glass back and stunning widescreen are well protected. We have identified the best Sony Xperia 1 cases and covers for you right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

How to print Instagram photos, from mobile printers to online photo labs

Ready to get your Instagram photos out of your profile and onto your walls? Learn how to print Instagram photos, using your own printer, an app, or a website to create everything from prints to gifts.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Don't get it twisted! These are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Walmart gives refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models deep discounts

If the high cost of a new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.
Posted By Ed Oswald