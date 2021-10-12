Tile has announced an upgrade to its entire product line, meaning a new Tile Pro, Slim, Mate, and Sticker with better range and battery life. But perhaps most interestingly, there’s also now a Tile Ultra that will release in 2022 and bring ultra-wideband to the table, letting the tracker utilize 5G connectivity for augmented reality-enhanced finding.

Tile is already among the best Bluetooth trackers of 2021, but with the planned additions and newly added features, it could give Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag a run for their money.

New Tile Pro, Mate, Slim, and Sticker

finding range has always been an incredibly important part of item finders, and the Tile Pro — the premium Tile device — now offers 400 feet tracking range while continuing to boast the loudest ring in the Tile family. Meanwhile, the Mate, Slim, and Sticker all have increased finding ranges up to 250 feet with louder rings.

The Mate’s nonreplaceable battery has been bumped up to a three-year battery life, now equal to that of the Slim and Sticker. While the Tile Pro retains a one-year battery life, it is still replaceable. And all models in the Tile family now have an IP67 water resistance rating, meaning your tracker can survive submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes, giving you a window of opportunity to find what you lost.

Another new feature, Lost and Found, enables others with the Tile app to discover your lost item via the QR code on the back of your lost Tile. When they scan it, the app will show who the item belongs to and how to get it back to them. The feature is available to use with every Tile excluding the Sticker.

Tile Ultra and new finding features coming in early 2022

Using Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband technology, the Tile Ultra will boast Point and Locate AR finding. The idea is that Tile’s companion app — available in any app store for any phone — will allow customers to be able to use AR to help show exactly where your device is on screen in the event that hearing or locating your Tile through regular means isn’t really possible.

The Tile app will also have the upcoming Scan and Secure safety feature. Those with the Tile app will be able to scan nearby for any unknown Tiles, so users can find out and stop anyone from using Tile to track or follow them or someone else. This feature was created to bolster the safety for abuse victims and stop the misuse of Tile devices in the future.

Price and availability

The entire new lineup will be available at Amazon, Costco, Best Buy, Target, and other retailers. The Tile Pro will cost $35, the Mate $25, the Slim $35, and the Sticker $30. There’s no pricing yet on the Tile Ultra. For more information on pricing and available styles of the entire Tile family, check out Tile’s website.

Editors' Recommendations